Rahul Dravid likely to replace Gautam Gambhir as LSG mentor unless BCCI convinces him to continue as India coach: Report

India head coach Rahul Dravid is reportedly in talks with IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants. If things fall into place, Dravid could become the mentor of LSG ahead of IPL 2024. But it all depends on what transpires between Dravid and the BCCI. The former India captain's term as the head coach of Team India has officially ended with the conclusion of the ODI World Cup. He was appointed as the men's team head coach after the T20 World Cup in 2021 for a two-year contract till this year's World Cup. Then-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and current secretary Jay Shah played a pivotal role in convincing Dravid to take up the role after Ravi Shastri's tenure came to an end.

India coach Rahul Dravid(REUTERS)

Under Dravid, India did not win an ICC trophy but they were outstanding in bilaterals. They are currently the No.1-ranked team in all three formats. They won 10 matches in a row in the World Cup but failed to cross the final hurdle against Australia in the summit clash.

According to Dainik Jagran, BCCI is likely to hold a meeting with Dravid to know about his future course of action but it is unlikely that he would seek an extension. He wants to spend time with his family which won't be possible if he continues as the head coach of India due to the team's busy schedule and constant travelling.

This is where an association with an IPL franchise comes in handy. The IPL goes on for only two months. This allows Dravid enough time to be with his family and also stay connected with the game as a coach.

LSG always wanted Dravid to be a part of their support staff but the legendary cricketer's association with Team India came in between. If Dravid does not continue as the head coach of India then they are likely to strike a deal with 'The Wall'.

Besides, the position of mentor is anyway vacant at LSG after Gautam Gambhir moved to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gambhir was LSG's mentor for the past two years and played a pivotal role in shaping up the squad. But the former opener has now decided to go back to KKR, a team he led for seven years.

LSG had already parted ways with their head coach Andy Flower. Justin Langer will take charge of the team from the next season and if things go well then he would have Dravid for company.

The Jagran report adds that Dravid is also in talks with Rajasthan Royals, the franchise he represented for many years as a player and also as captain. He was their mentor too.

But as things stand now, LSG appear to be the frontrunners to appoint Dravid as their mentor

What about India's head coach then?

If Dravid does decide against an extension, which seems almost certain, current NCA head VVS Laxman is the strongest candidate to take over as India's head coach. Laxman has been filling up Dravid's shoes whenever the latter was given a break in the last couple of years. BCCI believes Laxman's association with the NCA makes him aware of the entire system and keeps him ready to take over as the head coach. He is currently with the young Indian side as the interim coach for the five-match home T20I series against Australia.

