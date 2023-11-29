Rahul Dravid to remain India head coach, BCCI extends contracts of entire support staff

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the extension of contracts for head coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff of Team India. The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure.

India's coach Rahul Dravid(AFP)

“The Board acknowledges Dravid's instrumental role in moulding the Indian Team and commends his exceptional professionalism. The Board also appreciates VVS Laxman for his exemplary roles as Head of NCA and as the stand-in Head Coach. Similar to their legendary on-field partnerships, Dravid and Laxman have worked closely in driving Indian Cricket forward,” BCCI said.

Roger Binny, President, BCCI, said: "Mr. Rahul Dravid’s vision, professionalism, and unyielding efforts have been important pillars in Team India’s success. As Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, you are always under immense scrutiny and I extend appreciation to him not only for embracing the challenges but for thriving in them. The performances of the Indian Team are a testament to his strategic guidance. I am delighted that he accepted the offer to remain the Head Coach, and it speaks of the mutual respect and shared vision between him and the BCCI. I have no doubt that under him, the team will continue its march to the pinnacle of success and set new benchmarks along the way."

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said: “I had mentioned that there is no better person than Rahul Dravid to take over the role of Head Coach at the time of his appointment, and Mr. Dravid has proven himself again with his unparalleled commitment to excellence. Team India is now a formidable unit across formats, and our top ranking in all three formats directly reflects his vision, guidance, and the roadmap he charted for the team. Having won 10 consecutive games before the final, our World Cup campaign was nothing short of extraordinary, and the Head Coach deserves appreciation for setting up the right platform for the team to flourish. The Head Coach has our full backing, and we will provide him with all the support needed for sustained success at the international level.”

Rahul Dravid, Head Coach, Team India, said: "The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result.

“I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence."

