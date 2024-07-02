Rahul Dravid's farewell speech in Indian dressing on last day as head coach will give goosebumps

Rahul Dravid was at a loss for words during his farewell in the Indian dressing room. His last day as head coach will always be remembered in the annals of Indian cricket as it brought an end to India's 13-year-long wait for a World Cup title. Under Dravid's guidance, the Rohit Sharma-led side beat South Africa in the final by seven runs at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados to win the T20 World Cup. It was India's first World Cup since the ODI title in 2011 and the first T20 triumph since 2007. India head coach Rahul Dravid gives farewell speech on last day in the dressing room

It was also Dravid's sixth and final attempt - three as a player, three as coach - at a World Cup. No wonder he let his emotions flow when Virat Kohli handed him the trophy. The former India captain, who had suffered a heartbreaking group-stage exit as a player in the 2007 ODI World Cup in the Caribbean, got the best exit as a coach in 2024.

Addressing the players in the dressing room hours after India's victory on June 29, 2024, Dravid said no one remember the runs or wickets but everyone will know the details of the World Cup victory.

“I’m really short of words but all I just want to say is thank you to everyone for making me a part of what is an incredible memory,” he said. “All of you will remember these moments. We always say, it is not about the runs, it is not about the wickets, you never remember your career but you remember moments like this, so let’s really enjoy,” Dravid said in a video shared by BCCI.

The former India skipper praised the squad for playing as a team, crossing the line and showing ‘resilience’ despite falling short of the goal a few times in the past.

“I could not be more proud of you guys, to come back the way you did, the way you fought, the way we worked as a team… the resilience. There has been some disappointment over the years where we have come close, we have never been able to cross the line,” he said.

“But what this bunch of boys has done, what all of you have done, what everyone in the support staff has done, the hard work that we put in, the sacrifices that we made… the whole country is really really proud of each and everyone of you and what you have achieved, and all of you should be,” Dravid added.

With BCCI secretary Jay Shah in attendance, Dravid also spoke about the sacrifices that people close to each and every player make in order to see allow them hog the spotlight. “So many sacrifices that each and everyone of you make, to see your families here today enjoying it, so many of your families back home, just think about all the sacrifices, each and everyone of them has made since the time you were kids, for you to be here in the dressing room,” Dravid said.

“Today, your parents, your wives, your children, your brother, your coaches, so many people have made so many sacrifices and worked so hard with you for you to enjoy this memory in this moment... really, really proud to have being a part of this memory with you guys,” he continued.

Usually articulate, Dravid admitted he was falling short of words but praised the team for their respect towards the outgoing coaching staff. “I’m not usually short of words but on a day like today, for me to be part of this, I could not be more grateful for the respect, for the kindness, for the effort that each and everyone of you are shown to me, to my coaching staff to my support staff,” he said.

Dravid also praised the BCCI officials and others for their work behind the scenes. “Behind a great team, there is also a successful organisation and we have to acknowledge the work of BCCI and people behind the scenes for the work they have done. Each one of us comes through a system that gives us the opportunity to go and play, thank you very much,” he added.