Rahul leads DC to a much-needed win

New Delhi: For a while, it seemed like the Delhi Capitals just couldn’t catch a break. They were first outbatted by Punjab Kings in a monster chase at home, then outbowled by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, in a crucial encounter at Jaipur, they chased down 226 to complete a 7-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals and showed they still have their head in the game. KL Rahul (75) powered Delhi Capitals to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Friday. (REUTERS)

KL Rahul, who was on the receiving end of a heartbreaking loss against PBKS despite his stunning 152*, was at the centre of the victory. He combined with Pathum Nissanka to stitch together a 110-run opening stand, starting the chase on a positive note.

Nissanka was the aggressor for most of the Powerplay taking on Jofra Archer (1/46) and Nandre Burger (0/41) and brought up his first IPL fifty. Rahul took charge after that and was especially ruthless in his takedown of Ravi Bishnoi (0/28) who conceded 20 runs in the ninth over.

After Nissanka’s dismissal, Nitish Rana joined Rahul in the middle, contributing a quickfire 33 off 17. Rahul was dismissed for 75 in the next over. Considering everything that has gone wrong for DC in the last few games, jitters likely filled the dugout as they attempted to finish the game.

But Tristan Stubbs (18*) and Ashutosh Sharma (25) kept their calm, finishing the job with an unbeaten 49-run partnership to complete another 220+ run-chase this IPL. After three losses on the trot, DC returned to winning ways and climbed to the sixth spot in the IPL points table.

Earlier, RR captain Riyan Parag answered his critics in emphatic fashion with a scintillating 90 off 50 balls as Rajasthan Royals overcame an early wobble to post a daunting 225/6.

The Royals were rocked early after both openers departed with just 12 runs on the board. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was yorked by Kyle Jamieson, while Mitchell Starc marked his first appearance of the season by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal. With RR in trouble and Parag under pressure following a lean run with the bat and the vaping incident, the skipper initially looked edgy against Starc’s pace.

But the innings turned dramatically in the sixth over when Parag tore into Jamieson with a sequence of 6, 4, 6 to ignite the Royals’ recovery. The right-hander mixed audacious strokeplay with calculated aggression, bringing up his first fifty-plus score of IPL 2026.

Wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel played the perfect supporting role with a composed 42 as the pair stitched together a crucial 102-run stand for the third wicket. While Jurel anchored the innings, Parag attacked freely, producing a range of inventive strokes, including a stunning forehand-like six over covers off T Natarajan.

After Jurel’s dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja added useful momentum with a brisk 20 during a 53-run partnership with Parag. Delhi briefly sensed an opening when Starc removed both set batters in the same over, finishing with 3/40.

However, Donovan Ferreira ensured the momentum stayed firmly with Rajasthan. Traded to the Royals before the season, the South African unleashed a brutal unbeaten 14-ball 47, smashing Starc for a four and six in succession in the closing stages. His late onslaught proved to be the finishing touch, leaving an under-pressure Delhi batting unit with a massive chase of 226 ahead. However, as has been the trend this season, no total is every truly safe.