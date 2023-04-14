Shubman Gill drops epic 'love story' remark after Tewatia hits winning runs for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Sam Curran's death-bowling heroics failed to produce another final-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday as Rahul Tewatia held his nerve and finished things off in style for the defending champions. Thwarting Curran's bid of pulling off a heist, an ice-cool Tewatia came up with a nonchalant scoop over the short fine leg to seal Gujarat Titans' (GT) famous win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2023.

Bishop was mighty impressed with Gill, who dropped an epic 'love story' remark after Tewatia guided GT to a thrilling win(IPL-PTI)

After scripting an unforgettable Sharjah night back in 2020, Tewatia had smoked back-to-back sixes when GT needed 12 from 2 balls against Punjab Kings last season. Before Tewatia provided the finishing touch in the recently concluded IPL 2023 match, India opener Shubman Gill played a scintillating knock of 67 off 49 balls against Punjab Kings to put Pandya and Co. in the driving seat. Though Gill remained keen on closing the chase for the reigning IPL champions, the in-form batter was cleaned up by pacer Curran in the final over. With Tewatia smashing the penultimate ball for a boundary, Pandya's GT side returned to winning ways after losing a humdinger to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous outing.

'Tewatia and Kings XI is a love story''

Roped in for a quick chat by former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop, Gill not only reflected on his brilliant knock but the star batter also gave a special mention to Tewatia for breaking PBKS hearts in the IPL 2023. “I should've finished the match. Rahul Tewatia and Kings XI is a love story. In these type of games, there's definitely pressure on both teams. It's about trying to minimise dot balls. It was difficult for them also to score runs against old ball. Was important to have a good powerplay,” Gill said.

Chasing Punjab's 154-run target at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, GT openers Gill and Wriddhiman Saha added 48 runs for the first wicket inside the first five overs. While Saha perished for 30 off 19 balls, Gill top-scored for GT as his sublime half-century guided GT to a 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings. Mohit Sharma, who made his GT debut in the IPL 2023 at Mohali, was named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics against PBKS. “We ticked that box. It wasn't a big score. Was important to keep hitting the singles. He looked good in the nets also (Mohit). He has a good yorker. He bowled magnificently with the slower one, using the boundaries. Was a great GT debut for him,” Gill added.

