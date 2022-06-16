Rahul Tripathi's first reaction after being named in India squad for Ireland T20Is

Rahul Tripathi's "dream came true" after he earned his maiden India call-up for the two-match T20I series against Ireland. The senior national selection committee headed by former India pacer Chetan Sharma announced a 17-member squad on Thursday. Hardik Pandya was named as the captain of the young side in the absence of a number of top cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami. All of them will gear up for the England T20Is and the cancelled 'fifth Test' later in July. Rahul Tripathi was the only fresh face in an otherwise similar-looking squad that is taking on South Africa in the home series.

"It is a very big opportunity, a dream come true (moment) and (I) appreciate (it)," Tripathi told PTI hours after the team was announced.

The 31-year-old right-hand batter Tripathi has been one of the most consistent uncapped IPL players over six seasons with 2022 edition being his best as he totalled 413 runs at a strike rate of 158.24 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Tripathi said he is "very happy" that the selectors showed faith in his talent and the hard work that he has put in all these years.

"I am very happy that the selectors and everybody believed in me and whatever hard work I have put in, I have got the rewards. And hopefully, if I get an opportunity to play, I will try and give my best," added Tripathi, who has the distinction of twice hitting six sixes in an over in local tournaments.

With Suryakumarr Yadav returning to the mix after an injury lay-off and Sanju Samson finding his way back into the side after surprisingly being ignored for the South Africa home series, it is unlikely that Tripathi will get a game in the two matches in Dublin on June 26 and 28 but the attacking right-hander is keeping his hopes high.

Tripathi, who has played for the prestigious Deccan Gymkhana club, one of the oldest in Pune, has 2,540 first-class runs from 47 matches. He has also captained Maharashtra in domestic cricket.

