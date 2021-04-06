Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: Who is RR's Jos Buttler's 'cute' workout companion? - WATCH
IPL 2021: Who is RR's Jos Buttler's 'cute' workout companion? - WATCH

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler has melted many netizens' hearts with an absolutely adorable workout session video featuring his daughter.
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 12:53 PM IST
IPL 2020: Jos Buttler is likely to make it to RR’s playing XI for KXIP clash(Rajasthan Royals/Twitter)

Buttler's child Georgia Rose, who will turn 2 this April, could be seen learning an exercise with the English cricketer. In a few drills, the Somerset-born cricketer could be seen carrying his daughter as weights.

The heart-warming video was posted on the official social media handles of the RR franchise. The video was captioned: "BRB, melting."

WATCH| Jos Buttler and child in cute workout video

The video begins with wicketkeeper-batsman Buttler carrying the baby in his arms and doing some squats. Next up, Buttler is performing squats with a dumbbell while Georgia looks on. The two of them then do push-ups. More like Jos doing push-ups and Georgia innocently lying on the floor. That drill is followed by some standing lunges with baby Georgia. The video ends with some shots of the child playing with a thera band.

Buttler and Rajasthan Royals will begin their campaign against Punjab Kings on April 12. Buttler comes into the tournament on the back of some subdued performances in the white-ball leg of the recently-concluded India-England series.

Jos Buttler smashed two half-centuries in the five-match T20Is series against India. However, he had a poor ODI series, in which he managed only 17 runs in three innings. Thirty-year-old Buttler even captained England in the last two ODIs against India after Eoin Morgan was ruled out due to injury.

In the 2020 edition in the UAE, Buttler could only manage 328 runs in 13 matches. He smashed two fifties and ended the campaign with a strike-rate of 144.49. With a new captain, in Sanju Samson, taking charge of the team, the onus will be on Buttler and other senior players to support him with impactful performances.

