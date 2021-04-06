Ravichandran Ashwin posts hilarious video with Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant during Delhi Capitals DC photoshoot

The 'Behind The Team' (BTS) footages from team photoshoots ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) season always make for an entertaining watch for the audience. Players are seen in their most candid selves, often seen playing pranks on each other and having a great laugh. Ahead of IPL 2021, R. Ashwin showed his fans what he was up to with his Delhi Capitals (DC) teammates Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant.

All-rounder Ashwin posted a 'Reels' video on his Instagram account, wherein he could be seen sitting on a barber's chair alongside Rahane and Pant. The video begins with Ashwin appearing to use a television remote and trying to make something work on a screen that is not visible to the viewers. Rahane is leaning against the headrest with a barber's sheet over his chest and two slices of cucumbers on his eyes. Pant is holding on to a towel wrapped around his neck and is also seems to be taking a nap.

A few seconds into the video, when things don't seem to be working out, an irritated Ashwin turns to his colleagues. He first wakes Rahane up who in response, makes an "I don't know" gesture with his hands. Next, Ashwin turns to Pant and the DC captain who suddenly sits in an upright position and asks the same question as Ashwin.

In the end, Rahane removes the cucumber slices from his eyes, and all three Indian players in tandem express shock by looking in the same direction.





The video leaves the audience with a cliffhanger, not revealing what the buck was about. The reason Ashwin captioned the video, "When we set out to be Charlie Chaplins 🤣🤣🤣 @rishabpant @ajinkyarahane #reellife #reallife" was because no words are spoken by any of the players and they are only moving their lips. Quirky background music only adds life to the video.

Delhi Capitals, runners-up in 2020 edition, will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on April 10.