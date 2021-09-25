Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson fined 24 lakhs for maintaining slow over rate against DC

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was fined ₹24 lakhs for maintaining a slow over rate in an IPL 2021 match against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, said BCCI.

“The Rajasthan Royals have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 25,” BCCI said.

This Samson's second offence of the season, which meant he was slapped with the maximum over rate offence.

“As it was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was fined ₹24 lakhs,” the release added.

The rest of the members of the playing XI were each fined lesser of either ₹6 lakhs or 25 percent of their individual match fee.

Rajasthan Royals lost the match to DC by 33 runs. The Capitals bowling unit restricted the Royals to 121 for six after the team put on board 154 for six on the back of Shreyas Iyer's 43 and a late flourish provided by Shimron Hetmyer, who scored 28 runs off 16 balls.

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson looked in sublime touch, scoring an unbeaten 70, but with wickets tumbling at regular intervals from the other end, the Royals innings failed to get the momentum it needed.

South African pacer Anrich Nortje (2/18) led the Delhi bowlers who performed as a cohesive unit. Avesh Khan (1/29), Kagiso Rabada (1/26), Axar Patel (1/27), Ravichandran Ashwin (1/20) snapped a wicket each.

With the win the Capitals returned to the top of the table while the Royals moved down to the sixth spot.

Defending a modest total, pacers Khan and Nortje provided the electric start that the Capitals needed, sending back both openers -- Liam Livingstone (1) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (5) in the first two overs.

Skipper Rishabh Pant made a bowling change by bringing in Ashwin and the senior Indian spinner got rid of the dangerous David Miller (7) to leave the Royals tottering at 17 for 3.With the required run rate increasing, Rajasthan needed 107 runs in the last 10 over.Samson and young Mahipal Lomror (19) seemed to be reviving the innings but the ever-reliant Rabada nipped the partnership in the bud.

Riyan Parag (2) and Rahul Tewatia (9) couldn't provide a valuable contribution either.

(With PTI inputs)