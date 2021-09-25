Home / Cricket / DC vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021: Can Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals continue winning run?
IPL 2021, DC vs RR Live Score - Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Match Today in Abu Dhabi.
IPL 2021, DC vs RR Live Score - Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Match Today in Abu Dhabi.(IPL/File)
DC vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021: Can Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals continue winning run?

IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, DC vs RR Latest Match updates: Can Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals continue winning run against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals? Follow live score and updates of IPL 2021, DC vs RR. 
hindustantimes.com
SEP 25, 2021 02:11 PM IST

IPL 2021 Live Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Delhi Capitals could not have asked for a better start to their campaign in the UAE - picking up a convincing win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a completely one-sided match.  But RR have managed to pull off a few surprises in the IPL in the UAE, and if they can register a win over DC, it will certainly put more attention to the franchise. This could be a big day for Sanju Samson in IPL 2021 as captain.

 

Follow live score and updates of IPL 2021, DC vs RR:

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 25, 2021 02:11 PM IST

    Big injury

    Delhi Capitals have suffered a big blow with allrounder Marcus Stoinis suffering an injury. He has flown back. How will his absence affect DC's campaign?

  • SEP 25, 2021 01:58 PM IST

    RR Predicted XI vs DC

    Rajasthan Royals may have a few tricks up their sleeves in predicted:

    RR's predicted playing XI vs DC: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman

  • SEP 25, 2021 01:50 PM IST

    DC Predicted XI vs RR

    Wondering what might be the team for today? We got Predicted XI:

    DC's predicted playing XI vs RR: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant (C&WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

  • SEP 25, 2021 01:42 PM IST

    DC vs RR: Interesting factoids

    - In the game versus SRH, Dhawan became the third player to aggregate 400+ runs in six or more consecutive seasons after Suresh Raina (2008-14) and David Warner (2013-20).

    - RR's economy rate of 9.63 in the slog overs is the third best this season. In 2019 and 2020, RR had the worst economy rate during that phase of the innings

    (Source: Cricbuzz)

  • SEP 25, 2021 01:34 PM IST

    IPL 2021, DC vs RR: Full Squads

    Squads:

    Rajasthan Royals Squad: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, Tabraiz Shamsi, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Shivam Dube, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

    Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Ishant Sharma, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

  • SEP 25, 2021 01:26 PM IST

    DC vs RR: Stats attack

    Nuggets

    • 1: Sanju Samson needs 1 more six to complete 100 sixes for RR.

    • 7: sixes Shikhar Dhawan needs to complete 200 T20 sixes.

    • 100: Amit Mishra will be playing his 100th IPL match for Delhi Capitals.

    • 99: Shikhar Dhawan needs 99 more runs to complete 2000 IPL runs for DC.

    • 4: Sixes Ajinkya Rahane needs to complete 100 T20 sixes.

    • 25: runs Liam Livingstone needs to complete 4000 T20 runs.

    • 5: sixes Chris Morris needs to complete 100 T20 sixes.

    • 6: wickets Chris Morris needs to 100 IPL wickets.

    • 1: wicket Ravichandran Ashwin needs to complete 250 T20 wickets.

    • 50: Riyan Parag will be playing his 50th T20 match if he takes the field against DC.

    • 5: sixes Mahipal Lomror needs to complete 50 T20 sixes.

  • SEP 25, 2021 01:24 PM IST

    DC vs RR: Head to head

    HEAD-TO-HEAD - (23 MATCHES - RR 12 | DC 11)

  • SEP 25, 2021 01:05 PM IST

    IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. DC are currently sitting second of the table - but can RR pull off a surprise heist once again?

