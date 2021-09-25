DC vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021: Can Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals continue winning run?

IPL 2021 Live Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Delhi Capitals could not have asked for a better start to their campaign in the UAE - picking up a convincing win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a completely one-sided match. But RR have managed to pull off a few surprises in the IPL in the UAE, and if they can register a win over DC, it will certainly put more attention to the franchise. This could be a big day for Sanju Samson in IPL 2021 as captain.

Follow live score and updates of IPL 2021, DC vs RR:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON