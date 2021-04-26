'Wanted to get home before I got locked out of country': Andrew Tye reveals why he left IPL 2021 to return to Australia

Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Andrew Tye on Monday revealed why he left the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League to return to Australia. The right-arm fast bowler, who had not played any games for RR this season, left for Australia on Sunday, citing personal reasons. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Speaking to 'SEN Radio' from Doha, Tye revealed that he wanted to avoid a situation where he was locked out of the country due to the rising number of Covid cases in India.

"There was a number of reasons, but the main one was with the situation that has started to happen back home in Perth with a lot of cases in hotel quarantine coming out of India," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Now there's been a community case in Perth governments are trying to restrict numbers coming back in, especially Western Australia," he added.

"The bubble fatigue was also a factor," said Tye.

"I just thought to try and get on the front foot and get home before I got locked out of the country. It's been a long time in bubbles and hubs - doing the calculations earlier, think I've had 11 days at home out of the bubble since August, so for me I just wanted to get home," he added.

Tye further said that there is a rising concern among Australia cricketers about the ongoing situation related to covid in India.

"There's definitely concerns (from the Australians). A lot of guys have been in touch today once they realised I was leaving. Some of the guys are very interested in what route I took home and other guys are just happy to make sure I'm okay. Not sure if I'll be the only one," he said.

"They are having over 300,000 cases a day and they are only the ones being reported, we know there's probably a lot more than that number who can't get tested.

"Yes, the IPL and BCCI have done an amazing job of keeping us safe but at the same time it's tough and you also feel bad for the amount of people out there with COVID and we are still able to play cricket," Tye further said.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association also issued a joint statement on Monday, saying that they are monitoring the situation.

"Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association remain in regular contact with Australian players, coaches, and commentators taking part in the Indian Premier League, which is being conducted under strict bio-security protocols," they said.

"We will continue to listen to feedback from those on the ground in India and the advice of the Australian Government. Our thoughts are with the people of India at this difficult time."

(With PTI inputs)

