Rajasthan Royals take a cheeky dig at Ravichandran Ashwin regarding ‘Mankad’ comment

cricket

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 20:06 IST

Rajasthan Royals it seems are yet to forget what happened to Jos Buttler in IPL 2019. The England star, who opens the batting for the Royals, was well on his way to taking his team to a victory over Kings XI Punjab when Ravichandran Ashwin decided to do the unthinkable. Ashwin ‘Mankaded’ Buttler and the match changed completely as KXIP ended up winning the contest.

While Ashwin was criticised for his act, the then KXIP captain stood his ground about the issue. Ashwin, who was traded to Delhi Capitals earlier this year, continues to stick to his guns. In a session in which he invited questions from fans on Twitter, Ashwin said that he would still do the same if faced with a similar situation. “Who are the potential batsmen you can Mankad this IPL? #askash,” asked a fan, to which Ashwin replied, “Anyone that goes out of the crease.”

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya parties with MS Dhoni ahead of New Year - See pic

And this has given Rajasthan Royals a chance to take a cheeky dig at the off spinner. The IPL franchise retweeted a user’s comment about Ashwin. A twitter user posted a photograph of cricket balls with the word Mankad written on them. RR retweeted the post and wrote,”No points for guessing who is adding this to their cart for #IPL2020”

No points for guessing who is adding this to their cart for #IPL2020 https://t.co/66sYUMosUp — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 31, 2019

It will be interesting to see if Ashwin, known for being a highly opinionated cricketer, will have a response to this or not.