e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Cricket / Rajasthan Royals take a cheeky dig at Ravichandran Ashwin regarding ‘Mankad’ comment

Rajasthan Royals take a cheeky dig at Ravichandran Ashwin regarding ‘Mankad’ comment

While Ashwin was criticised for ‘mankading’ Buttler, the then KXIP captain stood his ground about the issue. Ashwin, who was traded to Delhi Capitals earlier this year, continues to stick to his guns.

cricket Updated: Dec 31, 2019 20:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Screengrab of a Rajasthan Royals tweet .
Screengrab of a Rajasthan Royals tweet .(Twitter)
         

Rajasthan Royals it seems are yet to forget what happened to Jos Buttler in IPL 2019. The England star, who opens the batting for the Royals, was well on his way to taking his team to a victory over Kings XI Punjab when Ravichandran Ashwin decided to do the unthinkable. Ashwin ‘Mankaded’ Buttler and the match changed completely as KXIP ended up winning the contest.

While Ashwin was criticised for his act, the then KXIP captain stood his ground about the issue. Ashwin, who was traded to Delhi Capitals earlier this year, continues to stick to his guns. In a session in which he invited questions from fans on Twitter, Ashwin said that he would still do the same if faced with a similar situation. “Who are the potential batsmen you can Mankad this IPL? #askash,” asked a fan, to which Ashwin replied, “Anyone that goes out of the crease.”

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya parties with MS Dhoni ahead of New Year - See pic

And this has given Rajasthan Royals a chance to take a cheeky dig at the off spinner. The IPL franchise retweeted a user’s comment about Ashwin. A twitter user posted a photograph of cricket balls with the word Mankad written on them. RR retweeted the post and wrote,”No points for guessing who is adding this to their cart for #IPL2020” 

It will be interesting to see if Ashwin, known for being a highly opinionated cricketer, will have a response to this or not.

tags
top news
Railways raise passenger fare from midnight, spares suburban travel
Railways raise passenger fare from midnight, spares suburban travel
‘Reserve right to strike at terror source’: Army chief Naravane warns Pak
‘Reserve right to strike at terror source’: Army chief Naravane warns Pak
Cold spell continues in north India but winds from Bay of Bengal hold hope
Cold spell continues in north India but winds from Bay of Bengal hold hope
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
New Year’s Eve traffic regulations in Delhi, drink & drive penalty: All you need to know
New Year’s Eve traffic regulations in Delhi, drink & drive penalty: All you need to know
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news