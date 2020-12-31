Hardik Pandya parties with MS Dhoni ahead of New Year - See pic

cricket

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 16:47 IST

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is currently out of action due to lower back injury, was seen partying with former skipper MS Dhoni ahead of the New Year. The 25-year-old shared the picture through his Instagram story on Monday. Pandya was last seen was last seen in action during the home T20I series against South Africa before a lower back injury ruled him out for a considerable amount of time. Dhoni has also not played for Team India since ICC World Cup 2019 as the veteran wicket-keeper decided to take a sabbatical.

Earlier. Pandya gave an insight into the thought that saw him deciding to go under the knife, the road to recovery as it looks him in the face, the World T20 that awaits and more importantly, the need to stay patient even as he itches to bat and bowl every single day.

“I was managing the back, tried everything possible not to get into surgery or anything. After trying everything, we came to the conclusion that it wasn’t working. I noticed that I was not able to give my 100 per cent and that meant I was not doing justice to myself and the team. That is when I decided to go for the surgery.

“To be honest, right now I feel very good. We are working very properly. After surgery it is not easy, so we are trying to ensure that we cover all the areas. But everything said and done, injuries aren’t something you can control. I have noticed this after playing for 4-5 years that even if I don’t wish to get injured and take the necessary precautions, injuries is something which is a part and parcel of a sportsperson’s life. You cannot say I will not get injured and have to take it how it comes. So right now, I am trying to come back strong,” he smiled.

On the occasion of Christmas, young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was photographed celebrating Christmas with MS Dhoni and his friends in Dubai. An MS Dhoni fan account shared a video and a number of pictures in which Pant can be seen enjoying his outing with Jharkhand player.