‘Anyone that goes out of the crease’: R Ashwin on mankading batsmen in IPL

cricket

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 10:09 IST

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin is outspoken, he loves talking about the game and he is quite vocal even on social media. The bowler raked up quite a storm in the Indian Premier League when he mankaded Jos Buttler and well, this divided the cricketing world. However, Ashwin maintains that he will always mankad batsmen if they leave the crease.

The cricketer was doing an #AskAsh session on micro-blogging website Twitter and during it, he was asked by a fan as to who he plans to dismiss via ‘Mankading’.

“Who are the potential batsmen you can Mankad this IPL? #askash,” the fan tweeted.

Ashwin replied saying: “Anyone who goes out of the crease”.

What does the law say: “If the non-striker is outside the crease at the point the bowler would normally be expected to release the ball, then it is within the rules to run him out.”

After the dismissal, Buttler maintained that he was in his crease when Ashwin effected the run out.

“If you look at the footage, probably the wrong decision was made because at the time he was expected to release the ball I was in my crease.

“At the time I was really disappointed with it. I didn’t like the style of it. I just thought it was a bad precedent at the start of the tournament. For the tournament itself. It was a really disappointing way to start the tournament.

“So, I didn’t like what happened and I didn’t agree with it, but what can you do? After a day or so I was pretty relaxed about it and I’ll make sure it never happens again. It won’t happen again,” Jos Buttler, who was also Mankaded in an ODI vs Sri Lanka in 2014, told ESPNCricinfo.