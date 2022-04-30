Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch RR vs MI IPL match live
cricket

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch RR vs MI IPL match live

IPL 2022 Live Streaming, RR vs MI: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.
RR vs MI live streaming(PTI)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 10:24 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

An in-form Rajasthan Royals will take on bottom-placed and out-of-reckoning Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. While Rajasthan, placed second in the standings, have lost only two games and won six, Mumbai are already out of contention for a play-off berth, having lost all their eight matches so far. (Full coverage of IPL 2022)

After mustering just 144 runs in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Royals would be hoping for an improved show from their batters.

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer have been stars for RR this season.

Mumbai, on the other hand, need a “collective effort”. The out-of-form opening duo of Rohit and Ishan Kishan need to find ways to get going and the same holds good for the middle-order batters.

Kishan, with 199 runs from eight outings, has not justified his 15.25 crore price tag.

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Dewald Brewis have had their moments of individual brilliance, but they need to fire in unison.

Here's all you need to know about RR vs MI Live Streaming:

RELATED STORIES

Where is the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (April 30). The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match MI vs RR match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
ipl 2022 rajasthan royals mumbai indians ipl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP