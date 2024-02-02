 Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Live Score: Match 79 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM | Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Live Score: Match 79 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM
Live

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Live Score: Match 79 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM

Feb 02, 2024 08:41 AM IST
Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 79 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start at 09:30 AM

Venue : Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Rajasthan squad -
Abhijeet Tomar, Karan Lamba, Ram Chouhan, Ramnivas Golada, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Deepak Hooda, Kamlesh Patel, Mahipal Lomror, Manav Suthar, Shubham Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Samarpit Joshi, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Kukna Ajay, Rahul Chahar, Sahil Dhiwan, Tanveer Ul-Haq
Vidarbha squad -
Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Faiz Fazal, Karun Nair, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Aditya Sarwate, Harsh Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Akshay Wadkar, Jitesh Sharma, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Darshan Nalkande, Rajneesh Gurbani, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Live Score, Match 79 of Ranji Trophy, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 02, 2024 08:41 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 79 of Ranji Trophy, 2024

    Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Match Details
    Match 79 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 between Rajasthan and Vidarbha to be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

