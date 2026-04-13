Rajat Patidar addresses Virat Kohli injury scare as RCB veteran doesn't field during MI run chase

An ankle issue prevented Virat Kohli from returning to the field in the second innings on Sunday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru took on Mumbai Indians in Mumbai. Speaking after the match, which RCB won, skipper Rajat Patidar gave fans an update, revealing that Kohli's injury wasn't serious.

Rajat Patidar gave a update on Virat Kohli's injury.(PTI)

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Kohli struggled to maintain his usual rhythm in the match, registering 50 off 38 balls, at a strike rate of 131.58. He was striking at well above 150 in his last three innings.

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Rajat Patidar on Virat Kohli's injury

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Patidar said, "I don't know yet, but I think he, I feel that he's okay right now."

Patidar also praised Kohli and Phil Salt for giving RCB a strong platform. "And the way Virat bhai and Salt started the innings, I think that kept us in the driving seat. Then a good cameo by me and Tim (David), I think that was a pure team efforts I would say," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Chasing a target of 241 runs, MI were restricted to 222/5 in 20 overs, despite an unbeaten 31-ball 71* by Sherfane Rutherford. For RCB, Suyash Sharma took two wickets. Initially, half-centuries Salt (78), Kohli (50) and Patidar (53) took RCB to 240/4 in 20 overs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chasing a target of 241 runs, MI were restricted to 222/5 in 20 overs, despite an unbeaten 31-ball 71* by Sherfane Rutherford. For RCB, Suyash Sharma took two wickets. Initially, half-centuries Salt (78), Kohli (50) and Patidar (53) took RCB to 240/4 in 20 overs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Salt was adjudged Player of the Match and spoke about his batting philosophy. "Some of these grounds aren't the most bowler-friendly, so you've got to keep the mentality that you're going to keep going at the opposition. And then not forget your assets as a player. It's about being a match-winner, isn't it? I know I can't get runs every game, nobody can. But if I can be as impactful as possible, then I'm on the right path", he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salt was adjudged Player of the Match and spoke about his batting philosophy. "Some of these grounds aren't the most bowler-friendly, so you've got to keep the mentality that you're going to keep going at the opposition. And then not forget your assets as a player. It's about being a match-winner, isn't it? I know I can't get runs every game, nobody can. But if I can be as impactful as possible, then I'm on the right path", he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Kohli is currently fifth in the Orange Cap race with 179 runs in four matches, with an average of 59.67, striking at 162.72. Meanwhile, Patidar is second with 195 runs in four matches, striking at 214.28. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (200) occupies pole position, and SRH's Heinrich Klaasen (184) is in third spot. Meanwhile, RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (183) is in fourth position.

RCB are currently third in the IPL 2026 points table, with 6 points from 4 matches. Meanwhile, MI are eighth in the standings with two points. RR are on top of the standings with eight points in four games, followed by second-placed PBKS (seven points in four games). Meanwhile, DC are in fourth spot with four points, and GT are fifth with four points in four games. LSG are sixth (four points in four matches), and SRH are seventh (two points). CSK are ninth in the standings, and KKR are at the bottom.

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