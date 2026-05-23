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Rajat Patidar comes clean on SRH dominance but stresses RCB achieved their top priority: ‘Target was a lot’

Despite the defeat, RCB still finished at the top of the table thanks to a superior net run rate over SRH and Gujarat Titans.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 12:04 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar admitted that the 255 posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad was too big a total on the surface and proved decisive in the contest. He also credited the SRH bowlers for executing their plans well, especially the use of slower bouncers and yorkers that made a difference at key stages of the game. RCB eventually fell short by 55 runs as their bowling attack struggled to contain SRH’s explosive batting unit. Ishan Kishan (79), Abhishek Sharma (56) and Heinrich Klaasen (51) all struck fluent half-centuries, powering SRH to a commanding total that RCB could not chase down despite their efforts.

Rajat Patidar admitted SRH's dominant show vs RCB.(REUTERS)

Reflecting on the heavy defeat and the conditions that shaped the contest, Patidar assessed RCB’s bowling effort and the challenges posed by the opposition’s top-order batting, before breaking down how the slower balls and yorkers made a crucial difference on the surface.

“Obviously, I think the top five batsmen played really well, and they purely dominate in the first inning. I think slower bouncer was gripping a bit, but I think the way the strength is slower bouncer and Yorkers, they execute pretty well," Patidar said after the match.

RCB still finished at the top of the table thanks to a superior net run rate over SRH and Gujarat Titans. All three teams ended the league stage level on 18 points, making net run rate the deciding factor in the final standings. As a result, RCB and GT secured the top two positions, strengthening their advantage heading into the playoffs, while SRH had to settle for third place despite finishing on equal points with the leaders.

"And the way as I said earlier, I think the their five bowlers, I think they executed pretty well the slower bouncers and the Yorkers. Obviously, I think Hyderabad, I think it's a good wicket, but when you start bowling slower bouncers or slower into the wicket, I think it's it's really tough for the batsman to score the runs," he concluded.

 
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