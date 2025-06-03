Rajat Patidar ends RCB's 18-year drought, wins IPL trophy in first season as captain

The long wait finally ended on Tuesday. For 18 years, the phrase "Ee Sala Cup Namde" transformed from a passionate cheer to a punchline for trolls. RCB had come close to the elusive IPL trophy three times before—most recently in 2016—but it was in 2025 that the drought ended. In his first season as captain, Rajat Patidar led the side to their maiden title, as RCB edged out Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya celebrates with captain Rajat Patidar after taking the catch of Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera during IPL 2025 final(PTI)

Few expected Patidar to be in the race to become the next captain after RCB had ended ties with Faf du Plessis last October, before the mega auction. The general expectation and the media speculation largely hinted at Virat Kohli's return to captaincy since stepping down from the role in 2021.

However, as Patidar surprisingly took over the role, many doubted his ability to lead the Indian star, not having led an IPL franchise before. However, the 32-year-old led RCB to their maiden IPL title, thus ending their long anticipation.

RCB beat PBKS by 6 runs

Punjab Kings bowlers did everything they could to restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 190 for nine. But their batters failed to get the job done.

RCB managed to get over the line despite not having the best time with the bat. Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 off 35 balls while skipper Rajat Patidar couldn't build on a good start, managing 26 off 16 balls. For Punjab Kings, Yuzvendra Chahal was brilliant with figures of 1/37 in 4 overs, while Kyle Jamieson had the figures of 3 for 48.

Krunal Pandya turned the pressure on PBKS, dismissing impact sub Prabhsimran Singh, even as they made 52/1 in the powerplay, before Bhuvneshwar shut the doors on Punjab when he got rid of Nehal Wadhera and Marcus Stoinis in a span of three deliveries in the 17th over and thereon, RCB’s triumph was only a formality.