Rajat Patidar's snub deemed 'unfair' as Harbhajan says he's 'sad' for Suryakumar Yadav too after T20I captaincy change

The selection committee sprang a few surprises while naming India's T20I squads for the Ireland and England tours, as well as the Asian Games. Suryakumar Yadav, who captained India to the T20 World Cup title earlier this year, was removed from the leadership role, with Shreyas Iyer handed the captaincy despite not being part of the World Cup-winning squad. The selectors also fast-tracked 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following his record-breaking IPL campaign, rewarding one of the season's standout performers with a maiden national call-up. However, there was no place yet again for Rajat Patidar, despite the batter leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to successive IPL titles. The contrasting decisions sparked plenty of discussion, with several notable performers finding themselves on opposite sides of the selection debate.

Harbhajan questions selectors over 'unfair' Rajat Patidar call, admits being 'sad' for Suryakumar Yadav.(BCCI)

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Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was among the first to question Patidar's omission from the T20I squads, arguing that the batter had done enough to earn a place after another outstanding IPL season. Harbhajan expressed his disappointment on social media, highlighting Patidar's run-scoring consistency, strike rate and impact in the middle order during IPL, where he scored over 500 runs at a strike rate of 192.69, while calling the decision unfair.

"Sad no Rajat Patidar in the indian squad. What else he needs to do? Scored 501 runs strike rate almost 200. Unfair @rrjjt_01 Easily the best middle order in India . Proper striker with good technique," Harbhajan wrote on X.

Sad no Rajat Patidar in the indian squad. What else he needs to do ? Scored 501 runs strike rate almost 200 . Unfair 💔 @rrjjt_01 Easily the best middle order in India . Proper striker with good technique — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 6, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} Harbhajan also congratulated Shreyas on being handed the T20I captaincy but admitted he felt for Suryakumar, whose removal as skipper came as one of the biggest talking points of the squad announcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harbhajan also congratulated Shreyas on being handed the T20I captaincy but admitted he felt for Suryakumar, whose removal as skipper came as one of the biggest talking points of the squad announcement. {{/usCountry}}

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Congratulations @ShreyasIyer15 for the future . Sad for bhau @surya_14kumar — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 6, 2026

{{^usCountry}} "Congratulations @ShreyasIyer15 for the future. Sad for bhau @surya_14kumar," he also wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Congratulations @ShreyasIyer15 for the future. Sad for bhau @surya_14kumar," he also wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Turning his attention to Sooryavanshi, Harbhajan hailed the youngster's historic achievement after the 15-year-old became the youngest player ever selected for India. The former spinner praised Sooryavanshi's talent and determination, while wishing him success as he embarks on his international journey.

Congratulations to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on creating history as the youngest cricketer ever selected for Team India. At such a young age, he has shown extraordinary promise and determination. May this milestone be the beginning of a long and illustrious career in Indian cricket.… — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 6, 2026

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"Congratulations to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on creating history as the youngest cricketer ever selected for Team India. At such a young age, he has shown extraordinary promise and determination. May this milestone be the beginning of a long and illustrious career in Indian cricket. Best wishes for the journey ahead," he posted.

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