Rajat Sharma throws indirect punch at Gautam Gambhir after Virat Kohli smashes century vs SRH

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir don't need to square off on the field for their fans to have a war of words on social media. At a time when Kohli fans gave a hard time to Gambhir and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq after the former India captain slammed his sixth IPL century to steer Royal Challengers Bangalore to an emphatic eight-wicket over Sunrisers Hyderabad, former DDCA president and current TV news presenter Rajat Sharma decided to join in. Rajat Sharma reacted after Virat Kohli scored a century

Rajat Sharma congratulated Kohli for his stunning 63-ball 100-run that helped RCB knock off SRH's 187-run target with 8 balls to spare but he did not forget to take an indirect jibe at Gambhir. "Magnificent 100 by Virat. It was a delight to watch. Of course, somebody somewhere may not be happy," Sharma tweeted after SRH vs RCB match in Hyderabad.

Sharma did not take any names but it was pretty evident that he was referring to Gambhir in the latter part of his tweet. This comes a couple of weeks after Gambhir had launched a no-holds-barred attack on Sharma. He too did not name the journalist-turned-administrator but dropped enough hints in his tweet for everyone to guess.

"A man who ran away from the job of running Delhi Cricket, citing pressure seems over-eager to sell paid PR as concern for cricket! yahii kalyug' hai jhaa 'bhgodd'e' apnii 'adaalt' chalaate hai (It is, perhaps, a testament to the times we are living in that a truant is running his own court)." Gambhir wrote.

Gambhir's tweet was in response to Rajat Sharma's show on India Tv right after Gambhir's feud with Kohli after an IPL match between RCB and LSG. In his show, Sharma had criticised Gambhir for not behaving in an appropriate manner during the on-field fight with Kohli at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

Coming back to the match, Kohli struck exactly 100 off 63 balls and shared 172 runs with captain Faf du Plessis (71) to help RCB chase down the target of 187 with four balls to spare for an eight-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"I never look at past numbers. I put myself under so much stress already. I don't give myself enough credit sometimes despite playing impact knocks. (So) I don't care what anyone says on the outside. Because that is their opinion," said Kohli at the post-match presentation, when asked about his not-so-great record against SRH.

RCB are one win away from ensuring a playoff berth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON