Raje’s all-round show, Rahane’s experience helps Indian Oil

Rohan Raje produced an all-round display to help Indian Oil chase down a stiff target against Air India in the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium on Friday.

India's Test star Ajinkya Rahane also played a hand with a brisk knock as Indian Oil posted their second win in the tournament.

Also Read | In huge shake-up, Temba Bavuma replaces Dean Elgar as South Africa Test captain

Raje picked up two for 32 as Air India made 187 for eight in their 20 overs. In the chase, Indian Oil were well served by Rahane's 47 off 34 balls with six boundaries and a six. Indian Oil were struggling at 117 for eight before Raje (52*, 21b, 2x4, 5x6) teamed up with Aamir Gani to surpass the taget with two balls to spare.

In the other morning game, Jain Irrigation staved off a challenge from Indian Navy to win a high-scoring contest at the University Ground.

Brief scores: Air India 187/8 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Mali 63, Japjeet Randhawa 29; Junaid Khan 4/26, Rohan Raje 2/32, Atit Seth 2/38) lost to Indian Oil 188/8 in 19.4 overs (Rohan Raje 52*, Ajinkya Rahane 47; Vaibhav Mali 2/18) by 2 wickets; Jain Irrigation 264/6 in 20 overs (Yash Nahar 127, Azim Kazi 75; Arpit Guleria 3/44 Nitin Tanwar 2/39) beat Indian Navy 240 in 19.3 overs (Nakul Sharma 61, Mohit Kumar 47, Irfan Ali 43, Lakhan Singh 30; Prashant Solanki 4/27, Aryan Badhe 4/44) by 24 runs; Mumbai Customs 180/9 in 20 overs (Atharva Taide 63, Sachin Yadav 59; Siddharth Raut 3/30, Sohraab Dhaliwal 2/7) lost to Tata Sports Club 181/5 in 18.5 overs (Aakarshit Gomel 45, Anand Bais 31, Shardul Thakur 45; Vinayak Bhoir 2/37, Sagar Mishra 2/28) by 5 wkts; Central Railways 140 in 18.3 overs (Gandhar Bhatwadekar 53; Mohd Arshad Khan 4/18, Piyush Chawla 2/27, Raghav Goyal 2/18) lost to Reliance 1 143/7 in 19 overs (M Krishna 32, Hrithik Shokeen 46, Vishnu Vibhute 31; Sagar Jadhav 2/26, Vinit Dhulap 2/21) by 3 wkts.

Insurance Shield: Sharma's century powers Group Satellite

Opening batter Suraj Sharma scored an unbeaten 112 off 67 balls to power Group Satellite CC to a thumping 103-run victory against Larsen & Toubro SC in a second round Group C Plate Division match of the 11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Youths Own Union ground, Cross Maidan on Friday.

Meanwhile, in an exciting match, MTNL, Mumbai defeated BEST Arts & Sports Club by 11 runs. In other matches, Mazagon Docks SC romped to a fluent five-wicket win against Bhavishya Nidhi CC and United Patni CC defeated General Insurance Company by seven wickets.

Brief scores: MTNL, Mumbai 143/5 in 20 overs (Ajay Dravinda 60, Santosh Bhatkar 35; Kiran Khanvilkar 2/29) beat BEST Arts & Sports Club 132/6 in 20 overs (Ketan Dhatarker 32; Amit Singh 2/20, Susheel Asangi 2/25) by 11 runs; General Insurance Company 106/8 in 20 overs (Anant Srivastva 35, Kunal Kumar 28; Parth Chandan 2/6, Omar Patni 2/29) lost to United Patni CC 108/3 in 12.5 overs (Imtiyaz Ahmed 53*, Harshvardhan Panday 24*; Anurag Rawool 2/17) by 7 wickets; Group Satellite CC 194/3 in 20 overs (Suraj Sharma 112, Azhar Ansari 45; Jatin Sethi 2/28) beat Larsen & Toubro SC 91 in 16.5 overs (Nishadh Mutalik 26; Shameet Shetty 4/15, Deepak Gaikwad 2/18) by 113 runs; Bhavishya Nidhi CC 89 in 18.3 overs lost to Mazagon Docks SC 92/5 in 14 overs (Kayton Mendes 26*, Abhinav Varma 21; Ulhas Chorge 3/17) by 5 wickets.

Gordhandas Shield: Young Muslims SC beat Ours CC in final

Spinners Santosh Goswami and Sandesh Yadav helped Young Muslims Sports Club defeat Ours Cricket Club (Virar) by 39 runs in the final of the Seth Gordhandas Suburban Shield cricket tournament, hosted by Khar Gymkhana on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Young Muslims SC scored 141 in 20 overs. In reply, Ours CC struggled as spinners Sandesh Yadav (2/11) and Santosh Goswami (2/14) combined to restrict them to 112 for seven.

Brief scores: Young Muslims SC 141 in 20 overs (Mohd Riyaz 44*; Aman Tiwari 3/17, Duryesh Pitale 3/26) beat Ours CC (Virar) 112/7 in 20 overs (Ashish Gharat 42, Tanish Meher 36; Sandesh Yadav 2/11, Santosh Goswami 2/14) by 39 runs.

MFA League: Sellebrity, Strikers in goalless draw

Sellebrity Football Club and Mumbai Strikers Sports Club shared honours in a goalless draw of their Elite Division (Private) match of the Mumbai Football Association League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

In another Elite Div match, DK Pharma SC rallied to hold Mumbai Knights-JMJ Sports Club 1-1. Adithyan T. scored in the first-half stoppage time to give JMJ SC the lead before DK Pharma managed to score the equaliser in the second period through Eugene Nimako.

Results: Elite Div: Mumbai Knights-JMJ Sports Club 1 (Adithyan T.) drew with D.K. Pharma 1 (Eugene Nimako); Sellebrity SC 0 drew with Mumbai Strikers 0; First Div: Sunday Boys 3 (Ritesh Nishad, Reuben D’Souza, Vinod Nishad) beat PIFA Under-17 1 (Rohan Lokhende); Boxer FA 1 (Vickey Date) beat Yawn FC 0.

6-Red Open snooker: Bhatia, Lilwa register hard-fought victories

Nitesh Bhatia and Vijay Lilwa registered hard-fought victories in their respective first round matches of the Matunga Gymkhana organised ₹1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament, under the auspices of BSAM, played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall on Friday. The tournament is being supported by Pidilite Industries Ltd, Nagee Cues and Himatlal Doshi.

In a match of fluctuating fortunes, Bhatia lost the opening frame to Aryan Parulekar, but bounced back and won the crucial deciding fifth frames to clinch a 3-2 (11-51, 35-24, 53-24, 17-51, and 41-31) win. Lilwa also started on a poor note against Arvind Jadhav and tamely lost the first frame. It was the perfect wake-up call as Lilwa pocketed the next two to take a 2-1 lead before Jadhav won the fourth to level the score. Lilwa held his nerves and won the fifth to snatch a 3-2 (1-42, 37-25, 40-28, 16-39, and 39-20) frame score win.

In other encounters, Swastik Thakur prevailed over Bakirao Pacharne 3-0 (32-30, 47-16, and 41-26) and Dipesh Jain beat Suraj Karande 3-0 (25-15, 53-7, 39-19).

Results: Dipesh Jain bt Suraj Karande 3-0 (25-15, 53-7, 39-19; Mohit Khatri bt Prakash Hate 3-1 (20-40, 47-8, 39-9, 31-11); Parth Salot bt Surendra Vadke 3-0 (36-8, 45-5, 28-2); Raj Chhari bt Pratik Verma 3-1 (31-1, 6-24, 39-10, 35-25); Nitesh Bhatia bt Aryan Parulekar 3-2 (11-51, 35-24, 53-24, 17-51, 41-31); Nilesh Sangar bt Anil Sahani 3-1 (32-39, 31-29, 33-9, 37-12); Vijay Lilwa bt Arvind Jadhav 3-2 (1-42, 37-25, 40-28, 16-39, 39-20); Swastik Thakur bt Bakirao Pacharne 3-0 (32-30, 47-16, 41-26).