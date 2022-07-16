'Ramiz Raja ko bhi kursi se pyaar hai': Mohammad Amir's bold statement on PCB chairman; 'He said if Imran Khan left...'

Mohammad Amir bid adieu to international cricket in December 2020, citing unjust and differential treatment by the Pakistan management. The left-arm fast bowler openly voiced his criticism over the coaching staff comprising Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis. He further added that at the time, that he wouldn't play for Pakistan amid their 'current mindset'. Also Read | 'No normal player can score 70 centuries. It's not Candy Crush': Shoaib Akhtar's passionate message to Virat Kohli

Cut to the present, Amir hasn't shut doors on his comeback, having announced that he would be willing to play international cricket again if his concerns are addressed. His decision was linked with Ramiz Raja's appointment as the PCB chairman for a three-year term in September 2021. Raja succeeded Ehsan Mani, who stepped down from the position in August last year.

Pakistan may have witnessed a transfer of power in the last few months but Amir's return to the biggest stage is still in a muddle. He questioned Raja for changing his stance after the exit of Imran Khan, who was ousted as the Prime Minister of Pakistan after he lost the no-trust vote in the Parliament.

When asked if the current members of the Pakistan board have contacted him for a return, Amir responded, "Mera aur Ramiz Raja ka bohot puraana pyaar hai jo khatam nahi hoga (Our relationship goes back a long way and it won't end). It's understandable why I took back my retirement when he (Raja) took charge," Amir told SAMAA TV.

Since his international retirement, Amir has focused on being a globetrotter player, who has plied his trade in many T20 leagues around the world. He represents Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and recently joined Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast.

"His stance doesn't change for other people but the rule doesn't apply to him. If you see his old videos, he had said that he wouldn't stay for a minute if Imran Khan left. His stance about leaving has changed now. Jaan chali jaaye but kursi naa jaye (He won't give up his position no matter what). Kursi toh sabko pyari hoti hai. Enjoy karne dein unko (Everyone loves being in a powerful position. Let him enjoy)" added the pacer.

Amir earlier had said his case was 'portrayed in a wrong way' by the then management, further adding that Wasim Khan assured him of addressing these concerns.

“Wasim Khan visited my house before PSL 6’s second leg and we had a detailed discussion on my retirement. I shared all my concerns with him, and to be honest, he listened to them very seriously. My case was portrayed in a wrong way by the current management," Amir was quoted saying by ARY Sports.

