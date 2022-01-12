Ramiz Raja tweets proposal for 4-nation T20I 'Super Series' including India, Pakistan; 'to be hosted on rotation basis'

Over the past many years, the international cricket matches between India and Pakistan are limited to continental (Asia Cup) and global (ICC) tournaments. The last time both sides met was in the T20 World Cup last year, and it has been over nine years since they took part in a bilateral series. Pakistan had toured India for three T20Is and as many ODIs in December 2012.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja, ahead of the side's T20 World Cup clash against India, had addressed the lack of games between both countries and on Tuesday, he took to his official Twitter account to share his proposal for the resumption of cricket between both teams.

Raja has suggested an annual quadrangular ‘Super Series’ involving India, Pakistan, Australia, and England, which will be played in the shortest format of the game.

“Hello fans.Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng to be played every year,to be hosted on rotation basis by these four. A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner,” Raja wrote.

International cricket had returned to Pakistan in 2019 and the country has also been given the hosting rights for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Last month, Pakistan had also hosted West Indies for a limited-overs series, which was cut short due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp.

In the T20 World Cup last year, Pakistan broke their winless streak against India in the tournament with a dominant 10-wicket victory. The side eventually fell short to eventual champions Australia in the semi-finals.

With packed international calendars, respective T20 leagues of all countries named in the ‘Super Series', and an ICC tournament scheduled every year until 2031, it will be interesting to see how the PCB chairman lays out the annual chart for the proposed tournament.