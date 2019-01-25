Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Semi-final Day 2: Live cricket score and updates

Day 1 Round-up: There were three attractive half-centuries but a top and lower-middle order collapse saw hosts Karnataka manage a below-par 264 for 9 against Saurashtra on the opening day. In the other game, Umesh Yadav destroyed Kerala with a fiery spell, picking up seven wickets as Vidarbha took control on the match. The defending champion reached 171 for 5 in 45 overs after winning the toss and bundling out Kerala for 105 in the first innings.

Follow the live-updates below -