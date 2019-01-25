Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Semi-final Day 2: Live cricket score and updates
Ranji Trophy 2018-19:Catch all the action of the two semi-final matches through our live blog.
09:50 hrs IST
09:30 hrs IST
Day 1 Round-up: There were three attractive half-centuries but a top and lower-middle order collapse saw hosts Karnataka manage a below-par 264 for 9 against Saurashtra on the opening day. In the other game, Umesh Yadav destroyed Kerala with a fiery spell, picking up seven wickets as Vidarbha took control on the match. The defending champion reached 171 for 5 in 45 overs after winning the toss and bundling out Kerala for 105 in the first innings.
WICKET! Over: 45.4 A V Wadkar 0(1) ct Akshay Chandran (Sub) b Basil Thampi, Vidarbha 172/7 #VIDvKER @paytm #RanjiTrophy #SF1— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 25, 2019
WICKET! Over: 45.3 Ganesh Satish 0(2) ct Mohammed Azharuddeen b Basil Thampi, Vidarbha 172/6 #VIDvKER @paytm #RanjiTrophy #SF1— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 25, 2019
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the semi-final matches of the Ranji Trophy. Vidarbha have taken full control of their match against Kerala while Karnataka are trying are trying to fight back against Saurashtra in the other final four clash.