Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ranji Trophy 2022: Ajinkya Rahane's ton bails Mumbai out of trouble against Saurashtra
cricket

Ranji Trophy 2022: Ajinkya Rahane's ton bails Mumbai out of trouble against Saurashtra

In the match between Mumbai and Saurasthra, Ajinkya Rahane hit 108 off 250 before stumps were called on Day 1 at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Ajinkya Rahane raises his bat after scoring half-century.  (Twitter/KKRiders)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 06:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

India batter Ajinkya Rahane made a strong start to the Ranji trophy 2022, smashing a ton on the first day of the tournament. In the match between Mumbai and Saurasthra, Rahane hit 108 off 250 before stumps were called on Day 1 at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

Rahane walked out to bat when Mumbai were reduced to 22/2 but his knock helped his side fight its way back to the top. They reached 263/3 after 87 overs and Rahane along with Sarfaraz Khan will resume the action on Friday.  

RELATED STORIES

Sarfaraz too scored a century and is batting at 121 off 219 balls. 

Meanwhile, it was not the ideal start that Prithvi Shaw would have hoped for as the Mumbai captain was dismissed on 1 from 10 balls. 

Among the Saurashtra bowlers, captain Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, and Chirag Jani returned with one scalp each.  

Rahane has been going through a rough patch and could only manage to score 136 runs in the six innings he played in South Africa, which included one half-century.  

However, the ton against Saurashtra will definitely lift Rahane's confidence and will also increase his chances of being named in India's red-ball squad for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in March.

In another match between Delhi and Tamil Nadu at the ACA Stadium in Baraspara, U-19 captain Yash Dhull kicked-off his first-class career in style. He scored 113 off 150 balls and with this feat he joined a prestigious list of Indian players to have registered a century on Ranji Trophy debut, which comprises legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Amol Mujumdar, Rohit Sharma and several other legends. 

Riding on some fine batting by Dhull at the top and a 71-run contribution by Jonty Sidhu, Delhi reached 291/7 at stumps on Day 1.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajinkya rahane ranji trophy
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Election 2022
Google Doodle
CTET Result 2021 LIVE
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP