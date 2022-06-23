Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live Score Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Day 2: MP start strong as Mumbai lose their 6th wicket
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live Score Day 2: After a superb show in the opening day, Madhya Pradesh will look to build on the momentum against Mumbai as we move to Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy finals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sarfaraz Khan (40) and Shams Mulani (12) will resume the action for Mumbai, who were batting at 248/5 at the close of play on Day 1. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, will eye for early wickets with pacer Anubhav Agarwal leading the pack. Catch the LIVE updates of MUM vs MP Ranji Trophy finals:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 09:42 AM
Ranji Trophy finals LIVE score: Umpire has a word with the bowler
Umpire Virender Sharma is not happy with Anubhav Agarwal as he is continuously running in the danger area in his follow-through. The umpire has a word with the pacer.
Meanwhile, it's a maiden over as Mumbai are yet to add a run to their overnight total. MUM: 248/6 (92 overs)
-
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 09:36 AM
Ranji Trophy finals LIVE score: Brilliant start for MP on Day 2
Shams Mulani is trapped LBW by Gaurav Yadav as Mumbai lose their 6th wicket. The ball swings back into the left-hander and hits his front pads. The umpire pauses before raising his finger as the batter departs without adding a single run to the overnight score. He departs for 12 (45). MUM: 248/6 (90.2 overs)
-
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 09:30 AM
Ranji Trophy finals LIVE updates: Play resumes
The players are walking out in the middle to resume the action. Shams Mulani will be on strike and unlike Day 1, Gaurav Yadav will kick-off the proceedings on Day 2. Here we go!
-
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 09:21 AM
Ranji Trophy finals LIVE updates: What to expect in morning session
Sarfaraz Khan is batting on 40 and Mumbai will hope that he bats through the entire morning session and help them breach the 300-run-mark.
Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, will look to capitalise on the new ball and the overcast conditions and wrap things early. Anubhav Agarwal and Gaurav Yadav will be the key players for MP in the opening session.
Play to resume in less than 10 minutes.
-
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 09:08 AM
Ranji Trophy finals LIVE updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal on missing a ton
Sharing his thoughts on his performance, which saw him miss fourth consecutive ton in Ranji Trophy by a mere 22 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal after the close of play said: "Yes, I'm a bit sad about it, but this is cricket. You have to experience both the good and the bad (part), and that's something I've learnt by now.
"Because in cricket, things won't go how you want (things to go), but I'm trying my best to improve myself as a cricketer and as a human being."
-
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 08:59 AM
Ranji Trophy LIVE score updates: A look at MP bowlers
Among the MP bowlers, pacer Anubhav Agarwal and spinner Saransh Jain picked two wickets each.
Kumar Kartikeya, who has been an explosive figure in MP's success this time around, managed one.
Gaurav Yadav, who is the second seamer, failed to get his name on the wicket list. However, the bowler came very close to it, when an angled delivery against Sarfaraz Khan hit his pads and despite a loud appeal, it was not given out by the umpire. The TV replay showed that the impact was on the line and could have possibly hit the top of the stumps. Following this incident, many cricket enthusiast took to Twitter demanding DRS to be introduced in the domestic competition as well.
-
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 08:49 AM
Ranji Trophy finals LIVE score updates: Top performer from Mumbai on Day 1
Yashasvi Jaiswal was the top performer on Day 1 from the Mumbai camp. The opener scored 78(163) before getting out to pacer Anubhav Agarwal as he poked a ball wide of the off stumps, which flew straight to Yash Dubey at gully.
-
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 08:39 AM
Ranji Trophy finals LIVE updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Ranji Trophy finals between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. The opening day of the contest saw Mumbai dominate the proceedings in the morning session, but MP showed great recovery in the next. They will now look to build on the momentum. The action will start at 9:30 am, stay tuned for LIVE updates!