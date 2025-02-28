Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 3: KER, VID look for upper hand on crucial moving day

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala Day 3: The Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Kerala enters its third day, the match hanging perfectly in the balance and capable of swinging either way. How day 3 progresses could very easily determine who the victory of this season's Ranji campaign could be — the upstart fairytale run of first-time finalists Kerala, or another feather in the cap of a new domestic superpower in Kerala. ...Read More

Kerala enter the third day batting on 131-3 in response to Vidarbha’s 379, trailing by 248 runs. Kerala have Aditya Sarwate batting on 66*, accompanied by experienced captain Sachin Baby at the other end, and still with batting to come behind them. However, Vidarbha know that they have the scoreboard pressure, and can keep chipping away at wickets, especially if the pitch starts to deteriorate.

Day three is called moving day for a reason, and it could provide an indication of which way this five-day match swings in Nagpur’s VCA Stadium. It's a difficult match to call or to make predictions for at this stage, especially with the pitch showing no demons so far. Both teams will want this first innings lead in case the match peters out into a draw, and Kerala in particular have provided plenty of drama in their knockout matches when it comes to establishing that first innings lead, doing so in dramatic fashion in both their quarterfinal and semifinal.

If those matches are anything to go by and this trend continues, day three in Nagpur could be a spectacularly entertaining day of cricket.