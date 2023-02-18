Home / Cricket / Ranji Trophy Final live score, Bengal vs Saurashtra Day 3: Arpit, Chirag to resume batting, BEN eye early wickets vs SAU
Ranji Trophy Final live score, Bengal vs Saurashtra Day 3: Arpit, Chirag to resume batting, BEN eye early wickets vs SAU

Published on Feb 18, 2023 09:25 AM IST

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Arpit Vasavada (81*) and Chirag Jani (57*) will resume batting for Saurashtra on Day 3. Follow here live score and latest updates of Ranji Trophy Final between Bengal and Saurashtra.

Ranji Trophy Final live score, Bengal vs Saurashtra
Ranji Trophy Final live score, Bengal vs Saurashtra(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Live Updates: Leading by 143 runs, Saurashtra face Bengal on Day 3 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy Final, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With Saurashtra posting 317 for five at Stumps on Day 2, Arpit Vasavada (81*) and Chirag Jani (57*) will resume batting on Day 3 and look to add more runs to the scoreboard. For Bengal's bowling department, Mukesh Kumar and Ishan Porel bagged two wickets each, Akash Deep scalped a dismissal. Initially, half-centuries by Shahbaz Ahmed and Ishan Porel helped Bengal post 174 in 54.1 overs on Day 1. Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya were in good bowling form and bagged three-wicket hauls for Saurashtra.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 18, 2023 09:25 AM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Ranji Trophy Final between Bengal and Saurashtra! The 2019-20 champions continue their innings on 317/5.

Ranji Trophy Final live score, Bengal vs Saurashtra: SAU aim to keep momentum

