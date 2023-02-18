Ranji Trophy Final live score, Bengal vs Saurashtra Day 3: Arpit, Chirag to resume batting, BEN eye early wickets vs SAU

Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Live Updates: Leading by 143 runs, Saurashtra face Bengal on Day 3 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy Final, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With Saurashtra posting 317 for five at Stumps on Day 2, Arpit Vasavada (81*) and Chirag Jani (57*) will resume batting on Day 3 and look to add more runs to the scoreboard. For Bengal's bowling department, Mukesh Kumar and Ishan Porel bagged two wickets each, Akash Deep scalped a dismissal. Initially, half-centuries by Shahbaz Ahmed and Ishan Porel helped Bengal post 174 in 54.1 overs on Day 1. Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya were in good bowling form and bagged three-wicket hauls for Saurashtra.

