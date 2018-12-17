Ranji Trophy: Mumbai grab 3 points from drawn game against Baroda

Former champions Mumbai claimed three points against Baroda after their four-day Elite Group A Ranji Trophy game ended in a tame draw at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

The only interest left when play commenced was whether Baroda, who conceded a 29-run lead on Sunday, could skittle out the hosts and 41-time champions cheaply in the second innings and give themselves enough time to force an outright victory.

But that was not to be as Mumbai, who resumed at 20 for two, lost the wicket of captain Siddhesh Lad very early before the remaining batsmen ensured that Baroda did not come back into the game.

Although the other first innings centurion other than Lad, Shreyas Iyer (30), too, departed before lunch, the lower middle order held fort and took Mumbai to 307 for seven, an overall lead of 336, before declaring the innings closed.

Play was then called off with Baroda not commencing their second innings.

In Mumbai’s second essay, Shubham Ranjane (64 in 105 balls), Eknath Kerkar (56 not out in 115 balls) and Shivam Dube, who struck a brisk 76 in 60 balls studded with 7 sixes and three fours, got the major portion of the runs.

For Baroda, Hardik Pandya did not bowl after his tenth over in which he had taken two wickets, both on Sunday, while Rishi Arothe also grabbed two wickets.

Baroda got one point from the drawn encounter.

Meanwhile, at Nashik, Saurashtra defeated hosts Maharashtra by 5 wickets.

For Saurashtra, slow-left arm orthodox bowlers Dharmendrasinh Jadeja grabbed seven wickets in the second innings as he wreaked havoc on the Maharashtra batsmen.

While chasing, Saurashtra lost half their side, but eventually romped home.

At the Karnail Singh stadium in New Delhi, Vidarbha hammered Railways by 118 runs with Aditya Sarvate taking six wickets to bowl out Railways for 124 in their second essay.

While Karnataka took three points as their game ended in a tame draw against Gujarat on the basis of the first innings lead at Surat.

Brief scores:

At Mumbai: Mumbai 465 and 307 for 7 decl. (Vikrant Auti 42, Shubham Ranjane 64, Eknath Kerkar 56, Shivam Dube 76; H Pandya 2 for 21, R Arothe 2 for 51) drew with Baroda 436.

At Nashik: Saurashtra 398 and 120/5 (Harvik Desai 44, Aarpit Vasavada 28, Chirag Khurana 2035) beat Maharashtra 247 and 267 (Rohit Motwani 120 not out, Jay Pande 26, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 7-55, Hardik Rathod 2-35) by five wickets.

Saurashtra 6 points, Maharashtra 0 points.

At New Delhi (Karnail Singh Stadium): Vidarbha 331 and 147 beat Railways 236 and 124 (Nitin Bhille 19, AA Sarvate 6-43, AK Karnewar 2-20) by 118 runs.

Vidarbha 6 points, Railways 0 points.

At Surat: Gujarat 216 and 345 (MC Juneja 98, RH Bhatt 91, Ronit More 4-61, K Gowtham 4-80) drew with Karnataka 389 and 107/4 (Mayank Agarwal 53, R Samarth 33, Axar Patel 3-45).

Karnataka 3 points, Gujarat 1 point.

