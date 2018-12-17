Ranji Trophy 2018: Tripura trounce Goa by 10 wickets

Tripura hammered Goa by 10 wickets in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy game here on Monday.

Tripura were in command from the first day and it took them less than an over to chase the 8-run target on the final day and add seven points to their kitty.

Tripura, riding on a brilliant century by Pratyush Singh posted 358 in their first essay, and then bowled out the opposition for 192 in their first innings at the MBB Stadium.

Following on Goa batsmen, barring Suyash Prabhudessai (65), faltered against Harmeet Singh (3-46) and M B Mura Singh (3-55).

Goa began from their overnight score of 113/3 but Prabhudessai ran out of partners and could not take the side to challenging total.

The target was easily overhauled by Tripura.

Meanwhile, at the Palam ground in the national capital, Services grabbed 7 points as they overcame Assam by 10 wickets.

For Services, pacer Diwesh Pathania (5-56) picked his second five-wicket haul of the match and ended the game with a 10-wicket haul.

Chasing 72 for an outright win, Services openers Nakul Verma (39 not out) and Navneet Singh (31 not out) took the side home with ease in 18.1 overs.

And at Lucknow, Jharkhand took three points after their match against Uttar Pradesh ended in a draw.

Brief Scores: At Agartala: Tripura 358 and 9/0 beat Goa 192 and 173 (Suyash Prabhudessai 65, Sumiran Amonkar 29, Harmeet Singh 3-46, M B Mura Singh 3-55) by 10 wickets.

Tripura 7 points , Goa 0 points.

At New Delhi (Palam): Assam 211 and 256 (Swarupam Purkayastha 74, Gokul Sharma 56, Diwesh Pathania 5-56) lost to Services 396 and 75/0 (Nakul Verma 39 not out, Navneet Singh 31 not out) by 10 wickets.

Services 7 points, Assam 0 points.

At Lucknow: Jharkhand 354 and 213/5 declared (Kumar Deobrat 78, Ishank Kishan 53, Yash Dayal 3-49) drew with Uttar Pradesh 243 and 174/1 (Priyam Garg 80 not out, Mohammad Saif 64 not out).

Jharkhand 3 points, Uttar Pradesh 1 point.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 19:20 IST