Ranji Trophy record-breaker Ajay Rohera further motivated after IPL snub

Ajay Rohera caught the eye of the Indian cricket fans when he broke Amol Muzumdar’s long-standing record for the highest score on first-class debut, earlier this month. Rohera remained unbeaten on 267 when Madhya Pradesh’s captain Naman Ojha declared the innings at 562/4. The team eventually won the match against Hyderabad by an innings and 253 runs.

Rohera, who’s family is in the business of making ice-creams in Dewas, told the Hindustan Times, he has left the record behind him.

“It was a great feeling, but at the same time it is a past for me. I have to do much more,” said Rohera.

The 21-year-old was called up for his debut only two days before the match. He expressed that the tight schedule helped him to not have too many thoughts before the big match.

“I traveled from Silchar to Indore and I joined the team a day before the match. I practised with them on that day and played the match on the next day. So I didn’t have time to think about anything. And this was probably good for me,” said Rohera.

Speaking about his early days in cricket, Rohera said that he was the one who noticed potential in himself.

“I saw the talent in myself and then I told my parents that I want to start practising cricket seriously at the age of 15 or 16. My father has always supported me in every situation. I was the number one priority for him,” he revealed.

Even though Rohera made a great start to his first-class career, there was no owner who wanted to bid for him at the IPL auction. The Madhya Pradesh cricketer said that the snub has only motivated him further.

“I am motivated, not disappointed, that whatever I have done till now, will not do,” he said.

Before the Ranji Trophy debut, Rohera had scored 386 runs in four CK Nayudu Trophy matches at an average of 55.14. Before signing off, the opening batsman spoke about how he wants to progress in professional cricket.

“I want to play every match like it is a fresh start and not think about what I achieved in the previous game. This is my mindset,” said Rohera.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 12:01 IST