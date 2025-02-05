Gqeberha [South Africa], : Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan overtook West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo to become the leading wicket-taker in T20s. Rashid Khan becomes top wicket-taker in T20 history during SA20 Qualifier One clash

Rashid accomplished this feat during MI Cape Town's Qualifier One match against Paarl Royals at Gqerberha.

During the match, Rashid took 2/34 in his four overs, getting scalps of Dunith Wellalage and Dinesh Karthik while defending a total of 200 runs.

Now in 461 T20s, Rashid has taken 633 wickets at an average of 18.07, with best figures of 6/17. He has taken four five-wicket hauls in his career.

Bravo, in his 18-year-old career in T20s, which has seen him win plenty of gold for West Indies and multiple franchises, he has taken 631 wickets at an average of 24.40, with best figures of 5/23, having taken three five-wicket hauls in his T20 career.

Following these two T20 icons are: West Indies spin all-rounder Sunil Narine , South Africa spinner Imran Tahir and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan .

Coming to the match, Paarl Royals elected to field first.

The opening batters Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen laid the platform for the imposing 199/4 with an impressive 87-run opening stand in just 9.2 overs.

The Royals staged a mini fight back by picking up three wickets for the addition of just six runs to leave MI Cape Town at 91/3.

The momentum, however, swung back in favour of the table-toppers with George Linde smashing three sixes in his 14-ball 26.

With the Royals losing their discipline with a couple of waist-high full tosses that saw Dayyaan Galiem being forced out of the attack, it allowed Dewald Brevis and Delano Potgieter to add 74 runs in the last five overs.

Royals positively began their run-chase with Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Mitchell Owen taking 21 runs off Trent Boult's opening over.

Pretorius's cameo was quickly brought to an end by Kagiso Rabada though.

The Royals were unable to build up any momentum from thereon with only captain Miller offering up any resistance with a 26-ball 45, consisting of four boundaries and a six. Also, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik scored 31 in 28 balls, with five fours.

There were further celebrations for MI Cape Town when skipper Rashid Khan became the leading wicket-taker in T20 when he went past West Indian legend Dwayne Bravo when he clean-bowled Royals all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

Potgieter earned the 'Player of the Match' award.

MI Cape Town now advance straight to the Saturday's final at the Wanderers, while the Royals will have another opportunity in Thursday's Qualifier 2 at Centurion.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.