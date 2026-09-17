Rashid Khan breaks down what makes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unique: ‘You hardly see that at this age’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already taken the cricketing world by storm, with the spotlight on the 15-year-old extending far beyond India. He has quickly become one of the biggest talking points in world cricket, with his rise coming at an age when most players are only beginning to find their feet. Sooryavanshi burst onto the IPL scene in the latter stages of 2025 and then announced himself on the biggest stage at the Under-19 World Cup, producing a knock to remember in the final. But that was only the beginning. He followed it up with a season to remember in IPL 2026, playing fearless cricket against some of the best bowlers in the world and playing a key role in carrying the Rajasthan Royals into the playoffs. His rapid rise has now made him one of cricket’s most closely watched young stars.

Rashid Khan hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless rise at 15. (Hindustan Times)

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Afghanistan spin maestro Rashid Khan was also full of praise for Sooryavanshi, highlighting the youngster’s fearless approach and ability to read the game despite his age. The Afghanistan star pointed to his shot selection, game awareness and natural power as qualities that set him apart from other young players.

"Well, as I mentioned - fearless cricket. And he backs up his skills and knows his shots. I think his shot selection is more important, and he knows his game plan against any side, any bowler, anytime. You hardly see those kinds of things at a very young age; it comes with time, but he already has it. The way he plays fearlessly is what makes him unique. And the power he has, the hand-eye coordination; I think it is something very different. You hardly see that in any [other] player. He is a god-gifted talent," Rashid told Times of India.

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Rashid also drew a comparison with his own journey, admitting that while he had the skill at a young age, Sooryavanshi’s ability to hit big sixes and perform on major stages at 15 sets him apart. He described the youngster as a rare talent who has already shown his ability beyond the IPL.

"I wasn't that talented, to be honest, at that age, but yes, the skill was there. But I don't know if I could hit those big sixes at that age, how he has been hitting. But as I said, he is a unique talent, and he has shown it not only in the IPL, but even in the Indian team as well, so I think he is someone very special," he added.

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