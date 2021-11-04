Rashid Khan says big defeat to India won't make much of a difference to Afghanistan's chances

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan said the loss to India won't make much of a difference to them as a side. They know they can still qualify for semi-final if they beat New Zealand in their last T20 World Cup Super 12, Group 2 match. India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday which brought the Afghans net run rate down to +1.4 from a very comfortable +3.2. Not only that, Virat Kohli and Co's big win also brought them into contention, which seemingly seemed next to impossible after their successive defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand.

“I don't think so it's going to make a big difference to us as a team,” Rashid said after the match. We know India is one of the best teams, but still, the preparation remains the same, the mindset remains the same and we know the process," he said.

The leg-spinner who was rendered ineffective by Rohit Sharma (74) and KL Rahul (69), said their last match against New Zealand is like a quarterfinal. Pakistan have already qualified from this group and if Afghanistan manage to beat New Zealand and India get the better of Scotland and Namibia then we could end up with a three-way tie between India, New Zealand and Afghanistan at 6 points. The team with the better run rate will then qualify to the semi-finals along with Pakistan.

Rashid is confident that a win against New Zealand will be enough to take them to the semi-finals.

"As long as we keep the process simple, we know which process we come up with against any side, so we will just try our best as a team to keep the same process, come against New Zealand in the next game and play with a fresh mind. That could be quarterfinal for us, as well," said Rashid.

"If we win we know we have a good run rate so we could be the team to be in the semifinals. So just to go out there, enjoy your skills, enjoy your cricket. As long as you are enjoying I think there is more chances you could perform," he added.

"Looking to the wicket it's a wicket where you can chase 170, 180, but that extra 30 runs, it's always like a good -- like in India they have a big batting lineup so they try to use the last three, four overs, which they took the total to 210," said Rashid.

India registered the highest of this World Cup - 2010. Rashid said Rohit and Rahul played good cricket and did not allow the Afghanistan bowlers to settle.

"Yeah, I think that was the kind of mindset of the players, that already the Indian team, they struggled in the first two games in the batting department, so we as a team just tried to attack in that department which they struggled, and if we have success we can be on a winning side. They played good cricket, and they just took the target to 210, which was on this wicket a bit much, like 20, 25 runs. But yeah, credit goes to them," he added.

When asked whether expectations are taking a toll on Afghanistan, Rashid said: "I don't think that there is a kind of pressure on us expectation-wise. We know our skills. It's all about playing against those big teams, it takes time. We have to play with them more in a year in order to get used to them, understand them, their weakness, strong point. Then you work on your areas where you can come back stronger. I think as a team we hardly get the opportunity to play with them, against India and other good sides. We don't get that opportunity. We only play with them in the World Cup."

"As a team you have that kind of big team pressure. We know playing all around the world in the leagues with them and we're used to with them, but still, the rest of the players, they need that kind of belief in themselves that we can deliver against a big side, as well. But it's just kind of that belief. Once it comes, I think we can beat any side in a day, but that will come when we play more cricket with those teams," he added.

