Rashid Khan: The spin Afghanistan cricket needed

New Delhi: T20 cricket has always been Rashid Khan’s preferred theatre of disruption. Since his debut nearly a decade ago, the Afghan leg-spinner has represented a quiet rebellion. In a format that thrives on capitalising on slip-ups, he didn’t wait for mistakes, but instead, manufactured them. In Rashid Khan, Afghanistan don’t just boast of having the services of a match winner, but a blueprint and outline for the way forward. (AFP/Getty Images)

He arrived early, much earlier than Afghanistan’s fairytale narrative took flight, and bent the format around his will.

For a while, it felt like he was everywhere. Franchise leagues, bilateral series, global tournaments, you name it. Captains tossed him the ball not to contain damage but to arrest momentum, to make batters doubt their certainties, and pick up guaranteed wickets. In 111 T20I matches, he has picked up 187 wickets at an average of 13.48 and economy rate of 5.96.

Not a big turner of the ball, he bowled fast for a spinner, flat yet vicious, luring hitters to play him off the pitch. However, as the format evolved, with more mystery bowlers, more unconventional actions, bigger bats, deeper batting orders, match-ups, data-backed analysis and a back surgery (in 2023), Rashid’s aura of invincibility may have softened a little.

The numbers don’t scream dominance the way they once did. But it is easy to miss the larger picture of what Rashid has come to represent amidst all this.

His impact on T20 cricket cannot be measured only by wickets or economy rates anymore. It is embedded in Afghanistan’s ascent, right beside the cricketing superpowers.

When Rashid burst onto the scene, Afghanistan were still treated like a potential threat – spirited, audacious but still merely contenders. But Rashid was in the thick of things during the years that changed that perception. He forced opponents to prepare for Afghanistan differently. They were forced to wonder how to survive the Rashid threat.

The labour behind that rise is often overlooked. He played relentlessly, travelled constantly, grasped and adapted faster than most. Franchise cricket gave him exposure, but he overcame the challenge of different pitches, different captains, different pressures. Rashid absorbed it all and brought it back home.

“We have to give 100% effort, losing or winning does not matter (to me). That is how we prepare. If we don’t give 100%, we will be missing something. I don’t care about the result a lot but it is about the effort,” he said after Afghanistan ‘upset’ New Zealand by 84 runs in the T20 World Cup in 2024.

As a result, Afghanistan didn’t just boast of having the services of a match winner, they gained a blueprint and outline for the way forward.

Now 27, a veteran in a young side, Rashid’s role has organically transformed. He leads the side but is no longer the solitary disruptor. He oversees the growth as he watches Afghanistan’s pool deepen as they see seamers with bite, batters with range and spinners who no longer bowl in his shadow. And rather than fiercely guard his space, Rashid has made room.

Few examples illustrate this better than his vocal backing of spinners Noor Ahmad or Mujeeb Zadran. Noor and Mujeeb represented the next turn of the wheel. Secure of his own self, Rashid hasn’t treated them as competition but as continuation.

That instinct extends beyond the field. Rashid has repeatedly used his platform to stand up for what he believes is right, even when silence would have been easier. He has spoken for his people, for Afghan women, against boycotts of his team, for fairness, donated for his people after natural calamities, understanding fully well that his voice carries weight.

The last time, Afghanistan reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. As the new edition approaches, Rashid may not be the unplayable force he once was across every phase of the innings. But he understands the rhythm of this format and is aware of its pulse. He knows when to attack, when to absorb, when to simply survive.

Cricket will keep evolving, heroes will keep rotating. But Rashid Khan endures as something rarer now – a rooted compass for a team expanding its foothold in a format addicted to quick results. His legacy isn’t just in the damage he once inflicted or the mayhem he caused but in the belief he planted in a nation marred by several things beyond sport. Even if the wickets don’t come as often, the influence has stayed. And in tournaments like these, that matters.