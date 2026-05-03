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Ravi Shastri calls a spade a spade, tells Mumbai Indians to ‘look in the mirror’ as IPL playoff hopes all but over

Mumbai Indians are all but out of the IPL 2026 playoff race after losing to the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

Updated on: May 03, 2026 07:04 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Who would have thought that the Mumbai Indians would all be out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff race with still two weeks left in the group stage? But this is exactly what has happened. The Hardik Pandya-led side are standing on the cusp of elimination after the loss against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. The performance from Mumbai was yet another abject surrender, and there was nothing much to ride home about.

Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya looks dejected after the match against CSK. (REUTERS)

After the first nine matches, the Mumbai Indians stand in the ninth spot in the points table with just two wins. Even if the team win all their remaining fixtures, they can reach a maximum of 14 points, which might not be enough to secure a place in the top four.

After the Mumbai Indians' loss against CSK in Chennai, former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri summed it up best, saying that if the Mumbai players were to do some soul-searching, they would realise how they wasted their potential in the IPL 2026 season.

“The Mumbai Indians would be really dejected. Disappointing season. Well, if they really look themselves in the mirror, they would feel they haven't played to potential one bit,” said Shastri immediately after CSK's emphatic eight-wicket win on Saturday.

CSK did not have any trouble in chasing the total down, overhauling the score with eight wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kartik Sharma were the leading performers with the bat, playing unbeaten knocks of 67 and 54.

With this win, CSK jumped to the sixth spot in the points table, and the team will next square off against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, May 5.

 
hardik pandya mumbai indians ravi shastri
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