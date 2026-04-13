...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ravi Shastri goes bonkers after Hardik Pandya hits boundary towards ‘Ravi Shastri stand’ at Wankhede

Ravi Shastri had a priceless reaction after Hardik Pandya hit a boundary towards the Ravi Shastri stand at the Wankhede Stadium. 

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 07:45 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
Advertisement

Last week, Ravi Shastri, the 1983 World Cup winner and former India head coach, was presented with a prestigious honour: a stand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was named after him. During the official inauguration, Shastri was asked how he would react if a batter hit a six towards the ‘Ravi Shastri Stand’, and he asked the journalist to wait, as it would be absolutely worth it. The former India all-rounder lived up to the high billing on Sunday during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Ravi Shastri had a priceless reaction after Hardik Pandya hit a four. (PTI)

The Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya hit a four straight down the ground off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and the ball raced towards the boundary. As expected, Shastri was ecstatic on seeing the delivery going towards the Ravi Shastri stand at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read: Virat Kohli doesn't celebrate fifty, throws helmet in disgust; avoids 'being retired out' by Rajat Patidar

The former Team India head coach said his uber-popular line, “into the fence like a tracer bullet,” before advising Hardik to aim higher and get a much-needed six.

“Into the fence like a tracer bullet,” said Shastri on air.

Mumbai Indians' chase of 241 got off to a bad start as Rohit Sharma retired hurt in the sixth over after facing a hamstring injury. Hardik Pandya (40), Suryakumar Yadav (33) and Sherfane Rutherford (71*) tried their best, but in the end, RCB held their nerve to register an 18-run win.

RCB are now at the third spot in the points table with six points from 4 matches while Mumbai Indians continue to languish in the bottom half with just 2 points from 4 games.

 
ravi shastri hardik pandya
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / Ravi Shastri goes bonkers after Hardik Pandya hits boundary towards ‘Ravi Shastri stand’ at Wankhede
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.