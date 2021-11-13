'His mind and body will make the decision': Ravi Shastri hints at Virat Kohli quitting ODI captaincy

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday said that Virat Kohli is likely to give up his ODI captaincy in the near future to focus on his batting and Test captaincy. The 33-year-old on Monday (November 8) played his final game as the T20I captain of Team India, in the T20 World Cup game against Namibia.

“In red ball cricket, India has been the No1 team in the world for the last 5 years under Virat Kohli. So unless he wants to give up or if he is mentally fatigued and says he wants to focus on his batting - which can happen in the near future, don't think it will happen immediately - it can happen,” Ravi Shastri told India Today.

“The same might happen with the ODI. He might say he wants to focus just on Test captaincy. It is his mind and body that will make that decision."

“He won't be the first, there are many players in the past who have had very successful tenures and captains and then given it up to focus on batting,” said Shastri.

Kohli was named India's captain in 2014, in the Test format and took over the role in limited-overs cricket in 2017. In the shortest format, he led India in 50 games, second to the milestone after MS Dhoni and fourth overall, winning 30, the fourth-highest overall.

Talking about his decision at the end of the Namibia game, Kohli admitted that it was the right time to step down from T20I captaincy, citing workload.

"Relief firstly (emotions). As I said it's been an honour, but things have to be kept in the right perspective," Kohli said.

"This was the right time for me to manage my workload. It's been six-seven years of intense cricket every time we take the field and it takes a lot out of you. It's been great fun, great bunch of guys and we've really performed well as a team," he added.

