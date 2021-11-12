'In that book launch, I was the only guy who got Covid': Ravi Shastri clears air on events surrounding virus contraction

Ravi Shastri's tenure as the head of Team India, which is a high-profile job, may be over but he continues to make the headlines. Known for his candidness and outright honesty, Shastri has once again gotten everyone talking after clearing the air on the events surrounding his book launch the that of his Covid-19 virus contraction during India's Tour of England.

Shastri's book launch event took place two days before the fifth and final Oval Test in London. Eventually, due to the Covid outbreak in the team, the match was cancelled with India leading 2-1 after the first four Tests. The former cricketer was heavily criticized and was blamed for the outbreak

ALSO READ| List of curious selections by Chetan Sharma-led committee in past 2 months

Speaking to Republic TV news channel, Shastri spoke in detail about what it was all truly like.

"First of all, Boris Johnson opened England on July 19. There was no bubble the country was open. We went to Leeds we stayed in a hotel where there was entire public on the floor. We used the same lifts as the people staying in a hotel. we came to London it's all open you can go where you want to go certain places which I cannot mention how we were told not to go by the anti-corruption unit or the security or whatever, but otherwise, everything was open."

Ravi Shastri continued:

"In that book launch, I was the only guy who got COVID that's what the media thinks but I think I got that in Leeds. Because of the incubation period which took place for 3/4 days then 7/8 days whatever it takes I got it wrong on the 3rd or 4th and my book launch was on the 31st. It was a beautiful book launch attended by 200-300 people very distinguished guests from all sections of society and I know that I am the only guy who got it because I had friends who came there they were all fine."