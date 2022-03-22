'Stupid conflict of interest clause that exists in some stupid constitution': Shastri on long break from IPL commentary

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri said that it was the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) "stupid" conflict of interest clause that stopped him from doing commentary in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while he was head coach of India. Shastri was a regular in the commentary box before he was made India's head coach in July 2017.

His contract with the team ended after the T20 World Cup in 2021 and is now making a return to commentary in the 2022 season of the IPL. "This is the 15th edition of the IPL, I did the first 11 years and then thanks to some stupid conflict of interest clause that exists in some stupid constitution that binds us, you could not do the last few seasons," said Shastri in a press conference organised by Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

This is not the first time that The 59-year-old former India captain has voiced his displeasure at the clause. Shastri had said in December that the conflict of interest clause should be is "over the top" and should be "thrown in the bin".

Along with Shastri, former India batter Suresh Raina will also be a part of the elite commentary panel of Star Sports for the upcoming 15th edition of the lucrative tournament.

Speaking about Raina's IPL exploits, Shastri said: "You call him Mr. IPL, I could not disagree. He lit up the IPL, to play consecutive seasons for a team without missing a match is a real big compliment in itself. He is one of the highest-scorers in the history of the competition."

The IPL-15 will begin on Saturday with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.