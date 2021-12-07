IND vs NZ: 'Kohli goes to him quite a bit to bring some energy': Ex-NZ captain terms India player as 'special' talent

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori had heaped heavy praise on India pacer Mohammed Siraj following India's 1-0 series win over New Zealand on Monday.

Vettori, who was analysing India's record 372-run at the Wankhede Stadium in the second Test during a show on ESPNCricinfo, backed his claim by stating that Siraj is "special" because he brings a lot of energy without letting it have an impact on his bowling.

“Siraj is something special. Every time he comes into a Test match, something happens. (Virat) Kohli goes to him quite a bit to bring some energy and his pace remains the same. He runs in hard and does everything you want from a fast bowler," said Vettori.

He then went on to add that he is not taking away anything from veteran Ishant Sharma while maintaining that Siraj will be an obvious choice for the South African tour.

“That’s not to diminish anything from Ishant Sharma, but I just think the timing is right for someone like Siraj to come in and offer something special to the Indian bowling line-up in South African conditions," concluded Vettori.

Siraj, in his nascent Test career thus far, has made an impact quite like none others. In 10 innings, bagged 33 wickets at an average of 27.69 and a strike-rate of 53.8.

He was also instrumental in helping India to a massive win in Mumbai. After missing the first Test due to a split webbing in his hand, an injury sustained during the T20I series against the Black Caps, Siraj went hard the Kiwis batters with all guns blazing in the the first innings. He returned with figures of 3/19 after 4 overs, rattling the oppostion's top-order.