Kohli gives his verdict on off-colour Rahane ahead of SA series; hints at 'discussions, analysis' for squad announcement

The outside noise is growing stronger by the day and with the crucial South Africa tour just round the corner, many have called for his exclusion or have remained tight-lipped amid rising pressure from youngsters who have been knocking on the door for opportunities. But Indian skipper Virat Kohli admitted that none will have an impact on the team management who continue to back the veteran Indian batsman despite his string of poor returns.

In his last 16 Tests, Rahane has averaged only 24.39, which includes hie marvellous century against Australia in Melbourne last December. It also includes his scores of 35 and 4 in the opening Test against New Zealand last week in Kanpur which saw his career batting average fall to 39.01, the lowest he had recorded since February 2014.

The scores left many questioning his place in the XI for the Mumbai game, but he was rested after suffering a minor hamstring strain while fielding in the Kanpur Test.

ALSO READ: 'Is the glass half full or half empty?'- Ex-India players have their say on Kohli and Pujara's century drought

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who was haned his debut Test cap in Kanpur, twice revived India following a top-order failure to score 105 and 65. There is also Hanuma Vihari waiting in South Africa, who scored back-to-back half-century scores for India A to draw the game against South A in the second unofficial Test last week.

"I can't judge Ajnkya's form," Kohli said. "Nobody can judge anybody's form, for that matter. Because only an individual knows what part of his game he has to work on. But, as I have said in the past, it is important to back those players who have made impact performances in difficult situations and important Test matches in the past. We don't entertain this kind of atmosphere in the team that a player starts worrying about 'what next' the moment he is under a little bit of pressure.

"Yes, we can't expect this kind of balance from those on the outside where those who are singing praises will be asking for a player's head in two months. We don't react that way ever nor will we do it in the future because we know how much effort and hard work goes in for any person to get into a positive mental space, and we will support it. Be it Ajinkya or whoever. We will never take decisions based on the outside atmosphere."

Kohli however hinted that he and the management, along with the selectors will have a detailed discussion and analysis before making the important decisions for the South Africa series where India will play three Tests starting December 26.

"Those are discussions we are going to have now with the selectors," he said. "It is a good headache to have but you always want clarity in these things. And understand that it is always great to know exactly what you want to do before you head into a series like South Africa. Those things are very important to address, and we are going to have discussions straight away when we get to the hotel now."

Besides Iyer and Vihari, India also have Shubman Gill, who was slated to play as a maiddle-order option in the Kanpur game before opener KL Rahul was ruled out of the series with an injury. He however batted at No.3 for India in the second innings in Mumbai and scored 47.

"That's a discussion that needs to take place: who we think are specialists in certain positions," Kohli said. "These are not things I can sit here and answer in a press conference. You need discussions on these things, you need to analyse what is best for the team and the individuals as well, and come to a common conclusion.

"More often than not, issues are discussed, and we come to a collective decision, which feels the most balanced. That's the same process we are going to follow moving forward as well. It is upon lengthy discussions where everyone puts in their ideas."