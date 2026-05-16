Ravi Shastri makes on-air gaffe, mistakenly confirms Gujarat Titans' IPL 2026 playoffs berth: 'Already stamped'

Although Gujarat Titans have one foot and four toes in the playoffs already, it isn't a mathematical certainty just yet ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. In a position of strength, Ravi Shastri was heard making an on-air gaffe as he mistakenly stated that the Shubman Gill-led team had already made it through to the playoffs while anchoring the toss on Saturday night.

Gujarat Titans won the toss, Shubman Gill opted to bowl first.(ANI Pic Service)

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After Gill continued his phenomenal toss luck in IPL 2026 with yet another flip of the coin going his way, Shastri commented how Gujarat already had a ‘Q’ next to their name.

“You've got the Q alphabet already stamped against your team, how are you approaching this one?” asked Shastri at the toss – a harmless mistake at the end of the day, but one that would remind fans of his earlier mistake this year when he miscalled the final wicket of the T20 World Cup as India beat New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

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{{^usCountry}} To Gill’s credit, he took the mistake in stride without pointing it out, smoothly turning the conversation towards how positive results in these last two matches would be crucial for GT to seal a spot in the crucial top two for a chance to play in Qualifier 1, and earn two shots if needed to reach the final. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To Gill’s credit, he took the mistake in stride without pointing it out, smoothly turning the conversation towards how positive results in these last two matches would be crucial for GT to seal a spot in the crucial top two for a chance to play in Qualifier 1, and earn two shots if needed to reach the final. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It's about how the momentum is with us and we have to consistently keep doing the things that we have been doing well. This is not the stage or the time to take any team lightly, but we're hoping to win the next two and be stable in the top two positions,” said the current Indian Test and ODI captain in response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It's about how the momentum is with us and we have to consistently keep doing the things that we have been doing well. This is not the stage or the time to take any team lightly, but we're hoping to win the next two and be stable in the top two positions,” said the current Indian Test and ODI captain in response. {{/usCountry}}

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All’s well that ends well – no issues at the toss, and Shastri remains the commentator who voiced India’s biggest moment of the 21st century, and one of the prevailing voices of cricket for a generation.

Gill won the toss and put KKR in to bat first, with GT’s phenomenal chasing record standing them in good stead. A well-settled GT team remains unchanged, while KKR head into a must-win game with the knowledge that their batting needs to explode.

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