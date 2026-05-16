KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans look to become first team in playoffs

Live

Written by

KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: GT face KKR on Saturday.

KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans are now second on the IPL 2026 points table with a five-match winning streak. They take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, and a win will make the first team to qualify for the playoffs. For GT, it's been a huge revival. Midway through the season, they looked like a team that would finish at the bottom of the standings. But since then, they have staged a comeback and are currently in second position with 16 points. On the other hand, KKR are also going through a late revival after a disastrous first half. But due to their poor form earlier, their playoff hopes hang by a thread. They didn't win a single game in the first six fixtures, and only got a solitary point due to a washout against Punjab Kings. They responded with four straight victories, but then a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru has put them in a tough spot. GT's recent form has seen their bowlers perform admirably. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada have destroyed batters in the powerplay, and their attack has displayed depth and quality. A loss against Gujarat won't eliminate KKR, but they will need other results to go their way. KKR's remaining three games are at home. GT have a good away record this year, with four wins in six matches. GT's middle order has been an issue this season, but director of cricket Vikram Solanki doesn't think so. Speaking ahead of the match, he said, “Yes, the top order has played well at times, but I think we're missing the point sometimes with this middle-order matter. Washington Sundar has played exceptional innings in the last few games. The last game he made a valuable contribution, as did Nishant Sindhu. It's a little bit of a generalisation to suggest that the middle order isn't playing its part. When they've had the opportunity, at times, yes we've missed, but at other times we've also made sure that that middle order has worked well for us.” ...Read More

GT's recent form has seen their bowlers perform admirably. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada have destroyed batters in the powerplay, and their attack has displayed depth and quality. A loss against Gujarat won't eliminate KKR, but they will need other results to go their way. KKR's remaining three games are at home. GT have a good away record this year, with four wins in six matches. GT's middle order has been an issue this season, but director of cricket Vikram Solanki doesn't think so. Speaking ahead of the match, he said, “Yes, the top order has played well at times, but I think we're missing the point sometimes with this middle-order matter. Washington Sundar has played exceptional innings in the last few games. The last game he made a valuable contribution, as did Nishant Sindhu. It's a little bit of a generalisation to suggest that the middle order isn't playing its part. When they've had the opportunity, at times, yes we've missed, but at other times we've also made sure that that middle order has worked well for us.”