‘Don’t think you're on holiday…': Shastri recalls words to India player, names youngsters who can get World Cup call-ups

Recalling Team India's monumental Test series win over Australia in their backyard, former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels Rohit Sharma and Co. are blessed with several talented youngsters who can battle for a place in the World Cup squad this year. The two-time champions will aim to end their trophyless run in ICC events at the 2023 edition of the World Cup. Their last ICC trophy was way back in 2013 when MS Dhoni became the first captain to win all ICC white-ball tournaments. Since then, the wait has been never-ending for India. Barring the 2021 T20 World Cup, India have managed to reach the semi-finals of every edition in the blast 10 years and has even played four finals but the trophy has eluded them.

File photo of Ravi Shastri(Getty Images)

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Team India will launch their bid for a third World Cup crown at home later this year. Closely monitoring the rapid rise of the Indian youngsters in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India head coach Shastri has named a few uncapped Indian batters who have an outside chance of making it to India's World Cup squad this year.

Speaking to The Week in an interview, Shastri took a trip down memory lane and explained how the 2020-21 Australia series paved the way for youngsters Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur to make a name for themselves in the international arena."You have a lot of injuries these days. I always like a pool of 15-20. You should always be prepared, you should have a plan B, plan C. For example, when we went to Australia for that famous series in 2021, we took about 30 players. On the flight, there was Shardul Thakur and I think there was Washi [Washington Sundar], who were chatting with me. And I said, ‘This is not a holiday. Do not think this is a holiday where you are a net bowler. You can play any time. So start preparing from day one.’ And, lo and behold, here comes the last Test with no one else to pick. These guys play and do a wonderful job," Shastri said.

The former India all-rounder also expressed his reservations about Rohit and Shubman Gill being the decided opening pair for the Asian giants at the World Cup 2023. “No, that is going to be a challenge. You will have to see closer to the event. Form again becomes important,” Shastri said when asked whether Gill and Rohit are confirmed as India's openers for the World Cup.

‘Samson is yet to realise his potential’: Shastri

Discussing the curious case of Sanju Samson, the ex-India head coach and celebrated commentator opined that the wicketkeeper-batter is yet to realise his potential in the international arena.

"Similarly here, there are so many youngsters. There is Jaiswal and, I might miss out on a few here, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera. There is [Sai] Sudarshan, who played so well in the [IPL] final. There is Jitesh Sharma. There is Sanju [Samson], who I believe is yet to realise his potential. He is a match-winner. There is something that is missing. I will be disappointed if he does not finish his career all guns blazing. It is like when I was the coach, I would have been disappointed if Rohit Sharma had not played in my side as a regular Test player. Hence, his opening the batting. I feel similar with Sanju," Shastri added.

