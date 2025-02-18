Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop: ICC announces full list of English commentators for Champions Trophy 2025

ICC announced a star-studded English commentary team for the broadcast of Champions Trophy 2025. The extensive coverage will include a pre-match show, innings interval analysis, and a post-match wrap-up, delivering expert insights and in-depth storytelling. A distinguished commentary panel will bring their expertise to the broadcast, enriching the viewing experience and bringing fans closer to the game. Former cricketer Nasser Hussain(REUTERS)

Some of the top names in cricket broadcasting will be leading ICC TV’s coverage with Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop, all in attendance.

World Cup winners Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Mel Jones, Wasim Akram and Sunil Gavaskar will share their insights on what it takes to succeed on the biggest stage.

They will be joined by some of the most iconic voices in cricket, including Harsha Bhogle, Michael Atherton, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Kass Naidoo, and Simon Doull, adding depth and diverse perspectives to the commentary box.

Completing the stellar lineup are former internationals Dale Steyn, Bazid Khan, Dinesh Karthik, Katey Martin, Shaun Pollock, Athar Ali Khan and Ian Ward, who will provide expert analysis and insights throughout the tournament.

Nasser Hussain said: “The Champions Trophy is back, and it promises to be a fantastic tournament! The top eight teams battling it out in a high-intensity competition—every match will be crucial, and there’s no room for a slow start.

“What makes this edition even more special is that it marks the return of a major multi-team ICC event to Pakistan. The passion for cricket in Pakistan is unmatched, and I have no doubt the fans will turn up in huge numbers to create an incredible atmosphere. I can’t wait to get behind the microphone and witness all of the drama unfold!”

Ravi Shastri said: “The Champions Trophy is where the best of the best go head-to-head. No second chances, just top-class cricket in a thrilling format.

“This edition, with games in the UAE and Pakistan, is set to be a blockbuster, and with the game evolving at such a rapid pace, expect fireworks from the first ball. I’ve been part of many World Cups and Champions Trophy editions, and this one will be something special!”

Mel Jones said: “The Champions Trophy demands excellence—there are no easy games, and every performance counts. That’s what makes it so exciting, not just for the players but for the fans who live every moment with their teams.

"50-over cricket is all about finding the perfect balance between aggression and control. I look forward to being part of the commentary team, capturing these ebbs and flows for audiences around the world!”

Dale Steyn said: “As a bowler, I’ve always loved the challenges of 50-over cricket, and the Champions Trophy is one of the toughest competitions out there. With only the best teams in the mix, every match feels like a knockout match.

“There’s no room for error in this format, which makes it thrilling to watch and even better to commentate on. Expect some serious battles between bat and ball—I’m pumped to be part of it!”

Ian Smith said: “The Champions Trophy has always delivered some of the most thrilling encounters in cricket, and I have no doubt that this edition will be no different. With world-class teams and so much at stake, we’re in for a treat!

“The 50-over format has given us some of the most unforgettable moments in the sport, and I can’t wait to see who steps up when the pressure is at its peak. Looking forward to calling all the action alongside some fantastic voices in the game.”

Aaron Finch said: “The Champions Trophy has always been a special tournament—short, sharp, and packed with world-class cricket. Every team knows they have to be at their best from the very first game.

“I have fond memories of playing in high-pressure matches, and now, I’m excited to experience that tension from the commentary box. The best teams in the world, top players on show—this is going to be epic!”

Ian Bishop said: “The Champions Trophy is where teams have to be at their very best from the get-go. There’s no long buildup, no time to ease in—every game matters, and that’s what makes it such a thrilling competition.

“This edition is extra special because it brings a major ICC event back to Pakistan after a long wait. The fans there are among the most passionate in the world, and they will bring an electric energy to the stadiums. It’s always an honour to be part of the commentary team for a global event of this magnitude, and I look forward to being part of the cricketing buzz in Pakistan.”