Ravi Shastri once exploded at Ishant Sharma for staying calm despite being banned: 'Bloody, you should be angry'

Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma is known for his aggression and wears his emotions openly every time he steps onto the field. However, on some occasions, the ultra-aggressive display would cost him penalties, too. Ishant opened up on one such controversial moment of his career, recalling the time he was handed a one-test ban during the 2015 tour of Sri Lanka. Ishant, then 26, had been charged with a third disciplinary offence in as many matches after giving Upul Tharanga a fiery send-off. Ishant Sharma spoke about an incident with Ravi Shastri(Files)

Speaking on the YouTube podcast Padamjeet Sehrawat, Ishant said he still remembers the way then-head coach Ravi Shastri reacted to the incident.

“I was once banned from a Test match. The Test match that I was banned from in Sri Lanka, things got heated up there. Ravi Shastri was our coach in 2015. Everything happened, and while we were having breakfast the next morning, he came up to me and said, ‘Sharma, are you still angry?’. I said, ‘No Ravi bhai’. He said, ‘Bloody, you should be angry’,” Ishant recalled.

The pacer credited Shastri for his ability to push players to give their best.

“The one special thing about his coaching that I felt was that he knew how to get the performances out of a player. He knew when I was angry or when he saw that I was a bit nervous or had doubts, he would let out a line like that, like a pin, and I would be charged up. He was my charger,” Ishant added.

Support from seniors

Ishant also took time to acknowledge the seniors who played a vital role at different stages of his career. He said Gautam Gambhir’s backing during his early years with Delhi in the Ranji Trophy was crucial, while Virender Sehwag’s guidance helped him navigate the challenges of overseas tours with the Indian team.

“There have been different seniors at different stages. When I was playing Ranji Trophy, Gautam Gambhir supported me the most. Then Virender Sehwag. When I played for India, there were so many big names in the dressing room that you were unsure about whom to speak to. You wanted someone with you when you were having a meal in places like Australia and South Africa,” Ishant said.

He fondly remembered Sehwag’s easygoing yet supportive nature.

“I approached Sehwag and he said, ‘What are you tense about? Let’s go’. Sehwag is the kind of senior everyone should get because he is very supportive. If he sees talent in a player, he will make sure that player gets to play,” he explained.

Once Ishant established himself in the Indian side, it was Zaheer Khan and MS Dhoni who became his key mentors. “After I felt a bit settled in the Indian team, it was Zaheer Khan. I learnt a lot from him. Then MS Dhoni,” Ishant concluded.