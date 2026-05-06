Ravi Shastri raises workload alarm as Bumrah, Arshdeep struggle in IPL 2026: ‘Remember, these guys are human’

Ravi Shastri has linked the dip in form of India’s frontline fast bowlers in the Indian Premier League to mental fatigue, saying the constant grind of international cricket and franchise commitments eventually catches up even with the best players.

Arshdeep Singh for the Punjab Kings, Jasprit Bumrah for the Mumbai Indians.(ANI)

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The former India head coach made the remark during commentary in the Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Punjab Kings match, at a time when Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh have both had difficult IPL campaigns by their own standards. Bumrah’s season has been the sharper concern, with the Mumbai Indians spearhead managing only three wickets in 10 matches, while Arshdeep has had an uneven campaign for Punjab Kings, mixing strong spells with expensive outings.

Bumrah’s workload has been a recurring discussion point since his return from back trouble, with India carefully managing him across formats. The BCCI has treated his workload with caution since his return, while his 2025-26 schedule included heavy red-ball commitments before the T20 World Cup and IPL run.

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{{^usCountry}} Arshdeep has also been part of India’s white-ball plans and remains a key left-arm option in the T20 setup. His IPL season has not been a complete failure, but it has lacked the sustained control expected from him, particularly at the death, where his role demands repeated high-pressure execution. Shastri says bowlers cannot simply ‘fill some gas’ and reset {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arshdeep has also been part of India’s white-ball plans and remains a key left-arm option in the T20 setup. His IPL season has not been a complete failure, but it has lacked the sustained control expected from him, particularly at the death, where his role demands repeated high-pressure execution. Shastri says bowlers cannot simply ‘fill some gas’ and reset {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on air, Ravi Shastri said the signs were evident among established bowlers who have carried heavy cricket loads for a long time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on air, Ravi Shastri said the signs were evident among established bowlers who have carried heavy cricket loads for a long time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Just seeing the way the season has panned out, and seeing some of the established bowlers who’ve played a lot of cricket through the season, played for India, played World Cups, all this stuff... showing signs of mental fatigue,” Shastri said during commentary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Just seeing the way the season has panned out, and seeing some of the established bowlers who’ve played a lot of cricket through the season, played for India, played World Cups, all this stuff... showing signs of mental fatigue,” Shastri said during commentary. {{/usCountry}}

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The comment was directly relevant to Jasprit Bumrah, whose IPL 2026 numbers have fallen well below his usual standards. Mumbai Indians’ bowling unit has struggled through the season, and Bumrah’s lack of wickets has stood out because of the level he has set over the years for both franchise and country.

Also Read: SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma falls after rapid 35, key wicket for Punjab Kings to halt momentum

Shastri said players cannot recover mechanically from the strain of elite cricket. “Now, you must remember these guys are human. And it does take its toll. It’s not that they can, on a day off, go to a petrol station, fill some gas and get into the groove again the next day. It doesn’t happen that way,” he added. “Human beings need time to recover. But it’s a hard grind. Then again, it’s professional sport,” Shastri said.

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For Arshdeep Singh, the issue is less about a dramatic collapse and more about rhythm. He has produced recovery spells this season, but his expensive phases have shown how demanding a full IPL campaign can become for bowlers who also operate in India’s high-pressure white-ball environment.

Shastri’s larger point was not an excuse for poor performances. It was a reminder that fast bowling workloads have consequences. Bumrah and Arshdeep remain central to India’s plans, but their IPL seasons have shown how thin the line can become between elite rhythm and visible fatigue.

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