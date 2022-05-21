Ravi Shastri's out of this world reply to fan's ‘pick between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’ tweet

World cricket has witnessed many a versions of Ravi Shastri. A former India all-rounder, who was part of the historic 1983 World Cup-winning team. Later a brilliant commentator before he joined the Indian team again, this time as their head coach. Shastri has excelled in them all. But on Friday, fans got to witness the social media version of Shastri as the former cricketer took Twitter by storm with quite a few of his posts.

After entertaining the fans by posting a couple of his pictures where he is seen wearing a blingy jacket, a gold chain and a sunglass, Shastri called his fans for a Q&A session.

While fans flooded the internet with ‘#AskRavi’ tweets, the former cricket replied to only a couple of them.

One of the fans asked Shastri to pick between current India captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli.

Shastri's reply, however, had nothing to do with cricket but it left fans in splits.

“Jiski bhi party mei zada mazze hai,” replied Shastri.

In another epic conversation, one of his fans shared a sketch of Shastri and tweeted, “Sir 2 ghante lagake apka ye sketch banaya hai...pls reply.”

Shastri, who was at his hilarious best on Friday, replied saying, “Please mita de yaar.”

Shastri is presently part of the Star Sports broadcasting team for IPL 2022.

Talking about the tournament, 68 matches have already been over in IPL 2022 with Gujarat Titans finishing top of the table while Rajasthan Royals have assured themselves the second spot with their win over Chennai Super Kings on Friday. The two sides will face each other in the first Qualifier on May 24. Lucknow Super Giants have finished third will face the fourth-placed side in Eliminator. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are vying for the final spot in the playoffs.

